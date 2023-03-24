Ruthie, a missing kitten, was reunited with her family — after five months of exploring Spur Line’s warehouse — on Tuesday.
During the December cold snap, Ruthie ran away from home and found herself in the warehouse of Livingston’s Spur Line, a ranch and pet supply store.
Employees said a mysterious animal started tearing into bag after bag of cat food, taste testing its way through the cat department and hiding in the warehouse during business hours.
They said they never once saw the animal out and about. Their shop cat, Stretch — dubbed feline quality control specialist — has a tendency to get into food bags from time to time, but never to that extent. Spur Line co-owner Lily Andersen said she and co-owner Lauren Kett were thinking it was a raccoon, so they set a trap to find out.
Much to their surprise, a lost kitten was found in the trap, complete with collar and tags to locate her owner. It was Ruthie. Lauren called the cat’s owner and said he could not believe Ruthie had been found.
“She had a pretty successful routine of going into the garage in the night with her heat pad and water,” said Ruthie’s owners, Molly and Brogan Ballard. “She was kind of like a dog, sitting there waiting all the time. I’m a fishing outfitter — she used to come hop in the boat and hang out. Then in November we were gone for several weeks rafting in the Grand Canyon. We left the garage door cracked, had a friend feeding her and cleaning her box. It was extra cold. When we returned and our friend hadn’t seen her. However, Ruthie is shy to strangers and an outdoor cat. We waited several days, but she did not come back.
“So we assumed that she had gone over to another home or something. Then Spur Line called and said they have a cat named Ruthie and she had found the world of cat food and treats and had been living in the feed store warehouse for four and a half months and looked very healthy. She was pretty small before — now she’s a little plumper.”
The Ballards said that they are thrilled to have Ruthie back and bought a bunch of cat treats and food at Spur Line, one of which she had quality tested. They said they have been trying to keep her inside more and the garage door closed, and that they both had been having dreams about her returning.
Ruthie is no longer the scrawny barn kitty that had been rescued from the side of the road and adopted from Stafford Animal Shelter, but is a well-fed cat that is now safe at home.
