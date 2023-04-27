The Human Resource Development Council is hoping to break ground on an affordable apartment project next year in Gardiner.
Design documents are due any day from architectural firm Cushing Terrell, which developed three initial options for the project:
- Two buildings of eight units and four buildings of 12 units
- Four duplexes and one building of 26 units
- Four duplexes, two buildings of eight units and one 12-unit building
“We’re supposed to get an updated report any day now and that’s when we can start running some hard numbers,” said HRDC President/CEO Heather Grenier.
The project is on 4.6 acres at 40 Jardine Road, which HRDC bought in 2020 with a loan from First Security Bank and some temporary financing from Neighborworks Montana. The bank loan covered most of the purchase cost, according to Grenier.
The goal is to supply “housing that is affordable for folks who live and work in the Gardiner community and that we retain that affordability in perpetuity,” she said.
She hopes for plan approval in spring 2024 and construction on phase 1 to begin in spring or fall 2024.
HRDC began working with the Greater Gardiner Community Council in 2015 to identify and quantify housing challenges, but the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s severe flooding delayed the project. Affordable housing “has been a significant challenge for that community for quite some time,” Grenier said.
“The need is critical, and so if we can make it work, we’re going to make it work,” she said.
If 100% of the housing units in the developed are below market rate, then the property would qualify for a property tax exemption, making it easier to keep rents low, but more discussion on this matter will be held before any decisions are made.
“Montana state law does allow for property tax exemptions so that you can reduce annual operating costs,” Grenier said. “But that’s something we evaluate on a community-by-community basis, and for some communities, that tax revenue is really critical.”
A survey was held last year to determine what the public supported in the range of 40-64 units. The results showed a plurality of the 24 respondents supported 40-unit maximum density, while 33% of respondents preferred 50-unit maximum, according to Grenier.
“So I think we’re in the right range as far as what that site will hold,” she said.
Park County has provided a little over $300,000 for water/sewer infrastructure at the site, Grenier said. The money originally came from the U.S. Treasury Department under the American Rescue Plan Act and doesn’t have to be paid back.
The funds were provided to HRDC based on rough initial estimates, but a more recent, accurate estimate puts the cost of water/sewer infrastructure around $800,000-$900,000, Grenier said. This means more financing will be needed, she confirmed.
“Social impact investors” who have an interest in helping their local community could help HRDC obtain lower interest rate financing, she said. Prospective investors can reach Grenier at (406) 585-4891 or ceo@thehrdc.org.
