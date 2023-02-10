Active police investigation off US 89, motorists advised to drive carefully

Livingston police were conducting an investigation off U.S. 89 just south of Alpenglow Lane as of Friday morning and afternoon.
There is no danger to the public and more information will be released soon, according to Livingston Assistant Police Chief Wayne Hard.
"We're going to be out here for a while," he told the Livingston Enterprise shortly before noon Friday.
Hard asked the public to drive carefully past the scene of the investigation. Passersby sometimes have a tendency to take their eyes off the road too much when there's an investigation scene, according to Hard.
"Last thing we need is a crash," he said.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when available.