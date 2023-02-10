 Skip to main content
Active police investigation off US 89, motorists advised to drive carefully

Livingston police were conducting an investigation off U.S. 89 just south of Alpenglow Lane as of Friday morning and afternoon.

There is no danger to the public and more information will be released soon, according to Livingston Assistant Police Chief Wayne Hard.