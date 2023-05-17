Park County Rural Fire District #1 Lt. Bryan Eastman, right, checks the scene of a traffic accident turned wildland fire on Tuesday afternoon as NWE employees manage power lines downed in the incident near mile marker 340 on Interstate 90.
A truck with a boom lift caught a power line over I-90 which flipped the truck and broke the line.
PHOTO BY JOSH CHABALOWSKI
The scene of an accident Tuesday. A motorist caught a power line which caused the vehicle to flip.
PHOTO BY JOSH CHABALOWSKI
Park County Rural Fire District #1 Lt. Bryan Eastman, right, checks the scene of a traffic accident turned wildland fire on Tuesday afternoon as NWE employees manage power lines downed in the incident near mile marker 340 on Interstate 90.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Lt. Bryan Eastman, of PCRF, stands by his truck with flame retardant agent on the ground in the background from where PCRF had to spray power lines — downed from an accident — as a precaution.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Employees from Hanser's Wrecker & Towing clean up after an accident that occurred Tuesday morning on westbound I-90 near mile marker 340.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Traffic backed up for three hours as officials got a handle on a traffic accident that resulted in downed power lines, injuries and a wildland fire.
Traffic on Interstate 90 was at a standstill on Tuesday for three hours after a truck’s lift boom caught on a power line that ran over westbound I-90 near mile marker 140, just east of Livingston. The truck flipped from the resistance of the line, which snapped and caught the nearby grass on fire.
Montana Highway Patrol, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Park County Rural Fire District #1, Livingston Fire & Rescue and Hanser’s Wrecker & Towing responded to the scene along with officials from the Montana Department of Transportation.
Park County Rural Fire put out the blaze as it spread eastward. But the firefighters were forced to allow the fire to burn to the west due to the down power lines until NorthWestern Energy could arrive to de-energize and ground the power lines. Efforts were at a standstill until authorities and NorthWestern officials deemed it safe for motorists to resume travel, officials said.
The grass fire burned for about 45 minutes until NorthWestern remedied the danger to the public, according to Park County Rural Fire Lieutenant Bryan Eastman.
Fire Chief Dann Babcox said the only issues the department had with the fire was the smoke. Babcox said that traffic was backed up past mile marker 345, or about five miles. Many motorists detoured through Old Clyde Park Road, according to Babcox.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.