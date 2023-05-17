Traffic on Interstate 90 was at a standstill on Tuesday for three hours after a truck’s lift boom caught on a power line that ran over westbound I-90 near mile marker 140, just east of Livingston. The truck flipped from the resistance of the line, which snapped and caught the nearby grass on fire.

Montana Highway Patrol, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Park County Rural Fire District #1, Livingston Fire & Rescue and Hanser’s Wrecker & Towing responded to the scene along with officials from the Montana Department of Transportation.

