Local investigators are still waiting on toxicology results in the autopsy of 19-year-old Jalen Williams, who was found dead in Livingston on Feb. 10 under mysterious circumstances.

“I’m still waiting on the toxicology report from the state crime lab,” said Park County Coroner Al Jenkins on Monday. “Everybody thinks we get toxicology immediately. It can go anywhere between six to 10 weeks depending on the testing that they do.”

