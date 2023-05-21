It was a very interesting morning in downtown Livingston on Saturday. A group of about 20 angry protesters showed up with taunting banners and loud bull horns to express their distaste and opposition to Wheatgrass Books and the “drag story hour” event that was taking place inside the bookstore and outside on the sidewalk.

A heavy presence of law enforcement personnel formed a line in the alley next to the bookstore, separating the protesters from the supporters of the local LGBTQ community, which swelled to about 100 people inside and outside the store.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters