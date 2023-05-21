It was a very interesting morning in downtown Livingston on Saturday. A group of about 20 angry protesters showed up with taunting banners and loud bull horns to express their distaste and opposition to Wheatgrass Books and the “drag story hour” event that was taking place inside the bookstore and outside on the sidewalk.
A heavy presence of law enforcement personnel formed a line in the alley next to the bookstore, separating the protesters from the supporters of the local LGBTQ community, which swelled to about 100 people inside and outside the store.
Most of the protesters were not from Livingston, according to Wayne Hard, assistant chief of police of the Livingston Police Department.
“We’ve never dealt with anything like this before. This is the first time we’ve had opposing sides,” said Hard. “And most of the time the rallies are down by Depot Park. They are allowed to exercise their constitutional rights as long as they don’t violate the law or city ordinances.”
One protester told me he was with a group called White Lives Matter Montana. When I told him I was a journalist and wanted to ask him a few questions for the record, he replied, “I don’t talk to journalists.”
The protesters had banners that read:
“You are a pedophile.”
“Sexual grooming is child abuse.”
“Queers hurt white kids.”
“Boycott your local safe space.”
“Trannies kill kids.”
The drag story hour was co-hosted by Livingston Pride Coalition and Wheatgrass Books, and families were invited to bring their children for arts and crafts, music, face painting, bubbles, and storytelling.
At times, the protesters shouted profanity-laced insults toward the group gathered outside Wheatgrass Books. Most wore masks, black shirts, military-style fatigue pants and boots.
Things got pretty intense for about 30 minutes as both sides exchanged heated words and chants. Around 11:30 a.m., the protesters packed up their gear and banners, and set off down the sidewalk away from the bookstore.
This drew cheers from the assembled supporters of the LGBTQ community and chants of: “Go home haters” and “Love lives here.”
Afterward, Livingston assistant police chief Hard said, “Nobody was detained or arrested. Our job is to keep the peace, maintain order, and keep things from escalating. It got pretty loud at times, but that’s par for the course. I’ll take that.”
