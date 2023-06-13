Matt Wilhelm, part of the Invasive Species Action Network, and an independent contractor with Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, teaches fourth graders about aquatic invasive species on May 18 during Kids Day at Dailey Lake.
A memorial bench at Dailey Lake reads: “In Memory of Ted Williams ~ he loved to teach kids to fish. Kids Day, Dailey Lake.”
Ted Williams’ memorial bench sits with a perfect view of the fishing event going on in the background.
Students on a boat fish in Dailey Lake last month as seen through a recently built memorial bench dedicated to the founder of Kids Day at Dailey Lake — Ted Williams.
Sandy Williams helps a fishing boat full of fourth graders get underway on May 18 during Kids Day at Dailey Lake in Paradise Valley.
Bruce Kron gives a geology lesson last month during Kids Day at Dailey Lake.
Kids were seen boarding fishing boats last month at Dailey Lake during Kids Day.
The midges were a plenty in the sky — and everyone’s face — on May 18 at Dailey Lake in Paradise Valley during Kids Day.
Smiles for miles were seen at Dailey Lake last month as students from area fourth-grade classes enjoyed a day learning about different important aspects of life and landscape around the lake, from in and out of the water.
On May 18, eight schools brought a total of 198 fourth-grade students from Livingston, Big Timber, Gardiner and other areas to Dailey Lake for the annual Kids Day.