Montana Shakespeare in the Parks announces that its 51st summer tour productions open in Bozeman, with performances of William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” June 14-17, and Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers,” June 21-24, a Shakespeare in the Parks news release said.

Performances are held at 8 p.m. at the Montana State University Grove on campus.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters