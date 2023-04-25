Montana Shakespeare in the Parks announces that its 51st summer tour productions open in Bozeman, with performances of William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” June 14-17, and Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers,” June 21-24, a Shakespeare in the Parks news release said.
Performances are held at 8 p.m. at the Montana State University Grove on campus.
This summer, the company will perform in 63 communities across five states, including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington and Wyoming, making this summer MSIP’s largest tour to date.
Ushering Shakespeare’s immortal stories of life, love, and tragedy into a modern era, MSIP is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theater and literature through live, free performances every summer across the Rocky Mountain West.
“I love the fact that we are grassroots and that our 51-year history has been predicated upon the enthusiasm and true ownership of our communities.” said Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin. “To be able to foster and be a part of continuing to forward the mission for an organization that is so heavily inspired by our audiences and our communities is quite an honor.”
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture and was founded on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone. The accomplished company of performers, designers, and staff work tirelessly to connect communities, many of which are rural, to the arts in local parks and public spaces free of charge, providing a reach and accessibility that is unmatched by any other program of its nature in the country, the release said.
Whether in Bozeman or Birney, Pocatello or Powel, the public is invited to experience the magic of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and their free, world-class performances under the big skies of the West. For the most up-to-date tour schedule, visit www.ShakespeareInTheParks.org.
