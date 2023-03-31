Local resident Ivy Holloway, 25, obtained a 117-year-old Norwegian Bible at a Livingston-Park County Public Library book sale 10 years ago and put out a call on Facebook this week for help finding the descendants of its original owners.

Seventeen minutes later, she received a response from professional genealogist Tracey Miller Karcher, who used to live in Livingston and happens to own property in Lakeside, which is where the original owners of the Bible lived. Within 22 minutes, Karcher found a descendant of Oscar Romo, whose name was written in the Bible.

