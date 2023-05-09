Maritza Reddington, clerk and recorder for Park County, will serve as the president of the Montana Association of Clerk & Recorders and Election Administrators.
“I am looking forward to representing our group and the importance of what we do, whether it be election administration, records preservation or local government involvement,” Reddington wrote in answer to some questions.
The objectives of the organization are to develop friendship as a means of broadening the opportunity for better serving the public on a non-political basis; to encourage uniform legislation of laws affecting the administration and conduct of county clerks and recorders and election administrators; to encourage high standards among elected officials; and to further understanding of intra-state operations involving a similar work, according to its bylaws.
The association is made up of seven districts, and each district must hold no fewer than two meetings each year. Park County is in District 7, which also includes the counties of Big Horn, Carbon, Park, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure and Yellowstone. The association consists of 56 clerks and six appointed election administrators, according to Reddington.
She’ll take office on the Monday following the organization’s annual convention, which will be held at Chico Hot Springs in August. The event is anticipated to draw about 100 people for four days. The group’s annual convention in August is the one time during the year where all the members meet, Reddington said.
“We have a very full agenda which consists of legislative updates, cyber security, and GIS discussion with the Montana State Library,” Reddington wrote. “Some of the speakers who will be in attendance are the Secretary of State’s Office, Stahly Engineering, USPS, and our MACO land use attorney. Vendors will include Election Systems and Software, Tyler Technologies, Black Mountain Software, Eagle Printing, ArcaSearch etc.”
The theme of this year’s convention will be “Leave the Road, Take the Trails,” according to Reddington. As a member of the hosting district, she’s been working on logistics such as securing additional lodging and shuttles, and working with the resort on event details.
“The location is all inclusive, there is so much to do,” Reddington wrote. “I am hoping attendees will take a trip to Livingston or Gardiner while they are here for the week and see what Park County has to offer.”
She expects the convention to benefit the area economically.
“Several of the attendees will be staying in Livingston for the week,” Reddington wrote. “Election Systems and Software will be hosting an event at Follow Yer Nose BBQ in Emigrant Thursday night for the entire group, and we will be offering activities like fly fishing and rafting through a local business.”
The organization’s president is expected to preside at all meetings of the association and appoint all committees not otherwise provided for by its bylaws. The president also keeps the association’s plaque and gavel, is empowered and authorized to sign checks in the absence of the treasurer, preside at all meetings of the Executive Board and Board of Directors and more.
One role of the president is to help lobby for or against legislation that affects the work of clerk and recorders and election administrators.
“I won’t be serving during a legislative year, but will be available for any interim studies or discussions,” Reddington wrote.
The organization’s bylaws, which includes more details about the president’s duties, can be found at https://bit.ly/44JaMAg.
