maritza.jpeg

Maritza Reddington

Maritza Reddington, clerk and recorder for Park County, will serve as the president of the Montana Association of Clerk & Recorders and Election Administrators.

“I am looking forward to representing our group and the importance of what we do, whether it be election administration, records preservation or local government involvement,” Reddington wrote in answer to some questions.

