Voters in Gardiner and Shields Valley elected school board members and approved property tax increases.
According to uncanvassed results, Cleve Swandal and Rex Ternan came out ahead in the Shields Valley Elementary School board election, receiving 423 and 370 votes on May 2, respectively, but the county had not received certified totals as of Thursday.
Voters also approved an elementary school general fund levy in Shields Valley by a 353 to 225 vote, according to uncanvassed results. The ballot proposition was a $8,606.47 general fund levy for the elementary school intended to raise money for operations in the face of declining state revenue. The state funding has declined due to decreasing enrollment, according to a previous statement from Shields Valley Superintendent Danny Johnston. Passage of the levy increases taxes by about $1.45 a year on a $100,000 home and by about $2.90 a year on a $200,000 home, according to the ballot language. The durational limit of the levy is permanent once approved by voters.
In Gardiner, two board members were sworn in during a Wednesday meeting: Heidi Saunders, an incumbent, and Kyle Forgey, a new elected official. Saunders received 281 voters and write-in candidate Forgey received 41 votes, according to uncanvassed figures. Neli Nikolov, a write-in candidate, received no votes, according to unofficial results. The board did canvass the election Wednesday, but the county didn’t have the certified results as of Thursday, nor did the county have the certified results for the elections below.
Also on the Gardiner ballot was a high school general fund levy intended to raise $90,000, which passed by a vote of 238 to 222, according to unofficial figures. A Gardiner official did confirm the certified vote showed the ballot proposition was approved, but the final totals weren’t immediately available. The overall tax impact on a house assessed at $400,000 will be $30 a year after taking into account a reduction of about $28 in the elementary school mill levy, according to a district news release at https://bit.ly/41C2GaD. The durational limit of the levy is permanent once approved by voters. The levy is intended to fund existing operations and would not raise additional funds for the district, according to the district. If the levy had not passed, a new lower maximum budget would have had to be until overall enrollment increases, according to information from the district.
Other elections across Park County include two candidates — Jack Jenkins and David Laubach — vying for a seat on the Wilsall Fire District board. Laubach came out ahead with 179 votes to Jenkins’ 67, according to uncanvassed figures.
Candidates sought three spots on the Cooke City/Cooke Pass/Silver Gate Water and/or Sewer District. The top three vote getters were Jenny Heckathorn with 138 votes, write-in candidate William Grover with 124 and Deborah Purvis with 122, according to uncanvassed figures. Write-in candidate Matthew Clawson received one vote, Robert Smith garnered 33 and Lilly Tuholske received 35, according to unofficial figures.
