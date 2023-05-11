Voters in Gardiner and Shields Valley elected school board members and approved property tax increases.

According to uncanvassed results, Cleve Swandal and Rex Ternan came out ahead in the Shields Valley Elementary School board election, receiving 423 and 370 votes on May 2, respectively, but the county had not received certified totals as of Thursday.

