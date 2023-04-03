Park County residents Robert and Loraine Eyman will celebrate their 69th year of marriage on Tuesday.
Their fellow congregants at United Methodist Church applauded the news on Sunday and prayed for continued happiness for the couple.
Robert and Loraine met at the University of Montana in Bozeman and married in 1954 at a Methodist church in Havre. Loraine was a high school teacher at the time and Robert shipped off to Korea with the U.S. Army Air Corps to fly reconnaissance aircraft 20 days after the wedding.
Robert, who later served two tours in Vietnam, retired as a full colonel. The couple had two children and have traveled all over the U.S — Loraine’s been to every state except one — and has lived in Park County since 1974.
“We still love each other,” Loraine said Sunday.
Cheryl Sitton, their daughter, said her parents "are throwbacks to another era" when more people "loved, cherished, and supported each other through thick and thin."
"Their parents also lived long married lives," Cheryl said in a text message. "I remember going to my mom’s parents' 60th wedding anniversary party. They are amazing people! Despite all the years in the military, two tours in Vietnam, my dad came back seemingly undamaged, and willing to help his fellow man."
Cheryl was 13 when her father got his master's degree, she said.
"When he retired, we moved back to Livingston and he volunteered everywhere," Cheryl said. "My mom did the same. REA, friends of the library, PEO — so many places they helped others. Mom supported Dad, she supported him. I never saw them argue."
Cheryl said her family moved a lot, so her parents went to extra lengths to make sure she and her brother were connected to the communities where they lived through participation in church activities and Boy and Girl Scouts.
"I think mainly to keep us out of trouble," Cheryl said jokingly.
She said her parents' faith in God is a "big piece of the puzzle" when it comes to understanding how they've been able to be devoted to one another for so long.
"Commitment to God first, each other second," Cheryl said.
Holbrook UMC congregants said Sunday that Robert and Loraine like to play card games such as bridge, are still very active and attend church regularly.
Congregant Sarah Leyde called the couple “a treasure.”
“I just think the world of them, they’re just good people,” said Barb Britt, another congregant who's known the Robert and Loraine for decades.
The couple's legacy of commitment lives on in their descendants.
"I could tell you a ton of stories, but the end result is that I’ve been married 43-plus years, my 40-year-old son has been married 20 years and just retired from the Air National Guard with 20 years," Cheryl said. "Because he had my dad as an example. My 39-year-old daughter has been married almost 16 years. Her husband is a major in the Air Force. He also holds my dad up as a major mentor in his life."
