A Livingston man facing federal drug and gun charges is due to be sentenced this month.
Daniel Joseph Colvin appeared in a federal court in Billings last November and pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of firearm. Colvin faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Sentencing will be at 1:30 p.m. May 18 before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters, according to Clair J. Howard, public affairs officer/law enforcement coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Montana
The government alleged in court documents that in spring 2022, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received information that Colvin had firearms while heavily using meth and fentanyl. Agents executed a search warrant on Colvin’s residence and seized firearms and ammunition belonging to Colvin and also located numerous items of drug paraphernalia that tested positive for meth, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office.
“Witnesses told law enforcement that Colvin would buy and use fentanyl and was using meth,” reads the release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas K. Godfrey is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the ATF and Park County Sheriff’s Office.
