A Livingston man facing federal drug and gun charges is due to be sentenced this month.

Daniel Joseph Colvin appeared in a federal court in Billings last November and pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of firearm. Colvin faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Sentencing will be at 1:30 p.m. May 18 before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters, according to Clair J. Howard, public affairs officer/law enforcement coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Montana

