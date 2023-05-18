The city of Livingston has ordered that all protests related to Drag Story Hour on Saturday at Wheatgrass Books be conducted in the Livingston City Hall parking lot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day.
No protests will be allowed on the street or the sidewalk in front of the business during that time, according to City Manager Grant Gager.
“The City has recently received reports from State and regional law enforcement agencies that we should expect some protestors displeased with the content of the event; some possibly armed,” reads a Thursday statement from Gager.
The Drag Story Hour is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Wheatgrass Books & Gifts at 120 N. Main St.
The order is intended to maintain order and safety in the downtown area based on guidance from the Montana Attorney General’s Office, according to Gager.
“All those found in violation of this order shall be subject to prosecution by the City of Livingston,” reads the Livingston Police Department General Order that Gager signed Thursday.
Attached to the order is a map guiding people from the business to the City Hall parking lot at 220 E. Park St. The order can be read here.
The Drag Story Hour will be hosted by the Livingston Pride Coalition, according to the order.
On May 12, the coalition offered information about Drag Story Hour here.
“As a special addition, due to some community comments we’ve seen posted here and there, we’ve included a section on the safety of the attendees,” reads a statement from the coalition that day.
“Drawing on the work of José Esteban Muñoz, there are five interrelated elements of DSH [Drag Story Hour] that offer early childhood educators a way into a sense of queer imagination: play as praxis, aesthetic transformation, strategic defiance, destigmatization of shame, and embodied kinship,” reads the May 12 statement from the coalition.
In a May 17 statement, the coalition posted a flyer inviting people to attend and “show the community there is more love than hate in Livingston at the Drag Story Hour.”
The Livingston Police Department General Order reads:
Whereas, a local business is presenting a "drag story hour" hosted by the Livingston Pride Coalition;
Whereas, individuals in drag reading stories to children is a sensitive issue in today's political climate and has garnered national attention;
Whereas, The Livingston Police Department has received credible information of individuals planning to protest the "drag story hour" including groups who are planning to be armed with firearms;
Whereas, the primary function of the Livingston Police Department is to ensure the safety of the citizensof the community, preserve the peace, and mitigate traffic issues;
Whereas, lndividuals have the constitutionally protected right to peacefully assemble and protest;
Whereas, extraordinary measures are required to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the City's citizens;
Whereas, United States Supreme Court Case - United States v. Grace, 461 US 171 (1983) has established the authority of government to enforce reasonable time, place, and manner of protests;
Now, therefore; by direct order of the City Manager, all protests occurring on May 20,2023, between the hours of 0800 and 1700 hours shall be conducted in the parking lot of City Hall located at 220 E. Park Street, Livingston Montana. This Livingston Police Department General Order is approved and issued on this 18th day of May, 2023. All those found in violation of this order shall be subject to prosecution by the City of Livingston.
