The city of Livingston has ordered that all protests related to Drag Story Hour on Saturday at Wheatgrass Books be conducted in the Livingston City Hall parking lot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day.

No protests will be allowed on the street or the sidewalk in front of the business during that time, according to City Manager Grant Gager.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters