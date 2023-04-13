The board of the Livingston Public Library plans to seek a permanent, county-wide mill levy election in 2024.

Board members and Library Director Mitch Grady discussed the matter at the board’s Tuesday meeting.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Library budget summary as of March 31, current fiscal year

REVENUE

Year to date, actual: $502,158

Year to date, budgeted: $637,892

EXPENSES

Year to date, actual: $504,023

Year to date, budgeted: $803,502