The board of the Livingston Public Library plans to seek a permanent, county-wide mill levy election in 2024.
Board members and Library Director Mitch Grady discussed the matter at the board’s Tuesday meeting.
Such a move would make the library independent on the city’s and county’s general funds and would provide more financial stability if or when there are changes in state Entitlement Share Payments to the cities and counties, according to Grady.
Under the current agreement between the city and county, referred as “the compact,” the entities provide various levels of funding to the library, but this arrangement is due to be renewed and renegotiated. But if the library had its own mill levy, there would be less uncertainty every time the compact came up for renewal, according to Grady.
The library already has some permanent mill funding, but it’s not enough to sustain current operations. Voters in 2016 approved a 3 mill permanent county levy to pay for the bookmobile, Grady said.
Grady said the plan is to put the matter of another mill levy to voters in November 2024.
The library has engaged RM Associates to perform an economic feasibility statement that will indicate how much it will cost in Park County to fund the library in three to five years. The statement should be ready before the end of summer, Grady said. The statement may address whether additional library mills would not result in a greater tax burden if the county and city proportionally eliminated some mills.
Library board members have discussed a different funding option — a library district — but they’ve opted against it, as this would put more of an administrative burden on the library. As it stands now, the city perform services for the facility such as payroll, human resources and legal services, according to the terms of the compact.
One goal of establishing a library district would have been to establish the Library as a legal entity in the eyes of various entities such as the IRS. But this goal became moot after officials recently uncovered the resolution that shows city authorized the city manager to enter into agreement with the county to establish a library.
The city’s insurer, the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority, is willing to provide library employees with health benefits, but not workers comp or property insurance, according to Grady. If the city were to take over staff at the library, effectively making them city employees, the insurer would be willing to offer more coverage to the library, but this would mean the library board would no longer have hiring/firing authority over the library director, and there is more administrative stability to not being a city department — no offense to the city, Grady said.
If voters were to approve a mill levy, the city could continue to provide HR, payroll and legal services to the library depending on how the compact is renegotiated. Alternatively, the library could shop around and obtain those services from other entities, Grady said.
The city charges the library for these services each year. This fiscal year it cost the library $44,316, he said.
“It isn’t atypical or unusual for municipalities to charges public libraries or other departments for these services, though it’s not universal,” he said.
According to https://msl.mt.gov, a mill levy could be placed on the ballot by a vote of the Park County Commission no later than 85 days before election day. Alternatively, a petition drive could be started by a committee comprised of library supporters. Boards and library staff cannot use public monies or resources, according to https://msl.mt.gov/. The petition would have to be signed by at least 5% of resident taxpayers asking for a vote to be put on the ballot, and it must be delivered to the county at least 85 days before the vote.
If approved by voters, a new mill levy would go into effect July 1, 2025. If the ballot proposition failed, then library supporters could try again in a few years, Grady said. He said a measure to create a library district failed in North Lake County but then passed two to four years later.
The library has been able to bear the burden of paying for workers compensation and property insurance due to its large reserve, but this is not sustainable if the library doesn’t become financially independent, Grady said. He said the library could bear this burden for three years in the absence of such independence.
“If the mill levy passes, the Library will still be paying its own WC [workers compensation] and property insurance, but it will be on better —much better — fiscal footing to do so,” Grady wrote in a Thursday email.
At the April 11 library board meeting, there was mention of a defeated ballot proposition in Michigan and political pressure some libraries face across the nation.
Patmos Library lost most of its potential funding after Jamestown Township voters, last November, rejected a ballot proposition that would have covered 80% of that library’s operating budget, according to news reports. The defeat occurred in the wake of disputes over whether library materials were too objectionable.
In a similar cultural battle, the governing body of a county in central Texas was due to vote Thursday on whether to close a library after a federal judge ordered materials returned to the shelves that had been removed.
During the April 11 board meeting, Grady told board members that the reputations of libraries nationwide have taken a hit in some quarters.
“It is flagging a little bit, but it was really high to begin with, so if it flags a bit, it’s still really high,” Grady said.
Board member Sheila Elwin mentioned hearing of an instance in which a business would only open operations in town with a good public library.
“The library’s part of an American town, it’s just the way it is,” Grady said.
