'Hot Dog'

The picture book, “Hot Dog,” was among many books purchased recently by the Livingston library.

The Livingston Park County Library recently bought books including murder mysteries, picture books, analyses of current and historical events, works of literary fiction, and more.

Award-winning books purchased include a New York Times bestseller, “Hot Dog,” a picture book that garnered author Doug Salati the 2023 Caldecott Medal.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters