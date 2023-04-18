The Livingston Park County Library recently bought books including murder mysteries, picture books, analyses of current and historical events, works of literary fiction, and more.
Award-winning books purchased include a New York Times bestseller, “Hot Dog,” a picture book that garnered author Doug Salati the 2023 Caldecott Medal.
“This glowing and playful picture book features an overheated — and overwhelmed — pup who finds his calm with some sea, sand, and fresh air,” reads the Amazon.com description.
Also purchased was “My Powerful Hair,” by Caldecott Medal winner Carole Lindstrom, illustrated by Steph Littlebird. The story is “an empowering and healing celebration of hair and its significance across Indigenous cultures,” according to Amazon.com.
Library officials also bought “Montana’s Visionary Mayor: Willard E Fraser,” by Lou Mandler. Fraser was the mayor of Billings during the Vietnam War.
“Fraser brought vision and energy to the mayor’s office, using it as a platform to promote Billings and Montana to the world,” reads the Amazon.com description. “He tackled air and water pollution, cleaned up urban blight, and ensured that women, youth, and minorities were not marginalized. He championed Montana’s history, cultural heritage, and tourism potential.”