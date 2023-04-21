Almost 217 years ago, a portion of the Lewis and Clark Expedition that included Capt. William Clark and guide Sacajawea explored the Yellowstone River valley. An exhibit highlighting their activities in the area will be in Livingston next month and remain for 11 weeks at the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Information Center.

Made possible by the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, the exhibit also will be in Great Falls, according to Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Chamber of Commerce.

