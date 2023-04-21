Almost 217 years ago, a portion of the Lewis and Clark Expedition that included Capt. William Clark and guide Sacajawea explored the Yellowstone River valley. An exhibit highlighting their activities in the area will be in Livingston next month and remain for 11 weeks at the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Information Center.
Made possible by the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, the exhibit also will be in Great Falls, according to Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re the only two communities in the state of Montana that are getting this huge exhibit, and I am so excited about getting it here,” said Feigel. “It’s taken me two years to get it.”
The exhibit opening celebration will be on May 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Chamber’s office on Park Street, and the event is free and open to the public.
“Please stop by or share the news for kids, family visits or with travelers coming this spring and summer,” reads a statement from the Chamber.
The Chamber has to pay costs associated with packing up the exhibit materials and shipping them, so donations are being sought, Feigel said.
“So I’ll put out a donation box and try to get some sponsors to help us sponsor the event, and 100% of that money will go to help mailing it out,” Feigel said.
The exhibit should be a draw for tourists who want to know “how all these incredible, beautiful places get founded,” she said.
Clark’s team included Shoshone guide Sacajawea, her baby, “Pomp,” and 10 men who were part of the Corps of Discovery. The Corps of Discovery was a U.S. Army unit that formed the core of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, an expedition that lasted from May 1804 to September 1806.
In summer 1806, during the expedition’s return trip, Clark’s team temporarily separated from Meriwether Lewis to explore the Yellowstone River valley. Lewis’ continued onward down the Missouri River.
“On July 15, they arrived at the Yellowstone River — then called the ‘Rochejhone’ — at what is present-day Livingston,” reads the Park County Visitor’s Guide published by the Livingston Enterprise and Big Timber Pioneer. “There they took a few hours to rest their horses and prepare a meal.”
Some of the horses were lame from traveling great distances over stony ground, according to historical records.
“I had Mockersons made of green Buffalow Skin and put on their feet which Seams to releve them very much,” Clark wrote in his journal.
The party then followed the Yellowstone River downstream. Late in the day, the group crossed the Shields River, which Clark named, and made camp a little farther downstream from where it enters the Yellowstone. They traveled through the Park County area on what Clark called an “an excellent, firm old buffalow road.” During their journey in this area, party members were on the lookout for cottonwood trees large enough to make canoes from. They didn’t find any.
“No other alternetive for me but to proceed on down untill I can find a tree Sufficently large ... to make a Canoe,” Clark wrote.
Clark noted the abundant wildlife in Park County and reported seeing many elk, antelope, bison, geese, “great numbers of beaver,” and some bears, one of which he chased on horseback for two miles.
The party continued following the Yellowstone into present-day Sweet Grass County and the Big Timber area. Clark’s writings mention a place not far downstream from Big Timber where two streams enter the Yellowstone at almost the same spot — the Boulder River from the south and, from the north, Big Timber Creek. The group then followed the Yellowstone northeast out of Montana and joined Meriwether Lewis’ team.
“We were one of the most difficult states for Lewis and Clark to get across,” Feigel wrote. “There are so many areas of our community that were really found because of them.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.