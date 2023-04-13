IMG_20230411_193656750.jpg

Students and parents talk to school district staff during a recess of Tuesday’s school board meeting at Park High School.

Citing increased costs and decreasing enrollment and revenue, the Livingston School District ended the Family Consumer Science program at Park High School.

Board members voted unanimously Tuesday for a reduction in force item removing one full-time family and consumer science position. That was the teacher running the program, and she was reassigned to another position on another campus, confirmed Superintendent Lynne Scalia on Wednesday.

