Citing increased costs and decreasing enrollment and revenue, the Livingston School District ended the Family Consumer Science program at Park High School.
Board members voted unanimously Tuesday for a reduction in force item removing one full-time family and consumer science position. That was the teacher running the program, and she was reassigned to another position on another campus, confirmed Superintendent Lynne Scalia on Wednesday.
Park High Principal Lori Dust told the school board that community partners could help the district eventually restart the program.
“We’re going to try to get it back,” Dust told the board. “(We’re) trying to get our enrollment back up.”
Two parents and their daughter addressed the board and asked for the program’s return.
“I think it’s a disgrace that we’re cutting a culinary arts positions from the high school,” said Caleb Minnick to the board. “I don’t have any idea how we got here, but we can do better.”
Their daughter said she and her peers raised 200 signatures on a petition asking for the program’s restoration.
Board member Signe Lahren spoke of how useful the program was to children who could end up finding careers at local eateries — and to the establishments themselves.
“Livingston has got a huge issue with lack of workers in this industry,” Lahren said.
She said the district needs “to work really hard to figure out how to develop some more of those programs.”
Scalia sent an email to parents and other community members stating the program was part of a three-year effort to trim more than $1 million from the elementary and high school budgets. She mentioned COVID relief funds were drying up.
“While we have had declining enrollment in Livingston for the past decade, this does not tell the entire story,” Scalia wrote. “In the general operating fund next year, our expenses exceed funding by $450,000 (elementary + high school districts combined). This factors in the inflationary adjustments (2.7% for next year and 3% in ‘24-25) recently approved by the Montana Legislature.”
Examples of cost increases this school year include 21% for electricity, 36% for gas, 17% for liability and property insurance and 13% for water/sewer/trash, according to Scalia.
“In conclusion, while budget reconciliation is difficult, the reductions made maintain the quality educational opportunities for the children in the Livingston Public Schools,” Scalia wrote. “It becomes increasingly apparent that while our schools work to serve our community, our schools will increasingly require support from our community in order to provide the high level of education that the Livingston Public Schools are known for.”
Mothers, students object to staffing changes
In her email, Scalia mentioned some budget cuts were made “utilizing staff attrition due to retirements and resignations.”
“Some non-tenured staff resigned in lieu of non-renewal,” she wrote.
Most of these teachers have transferred or will be able to apply for open positions, but not all, she wrote.
District officials on Wednesday declined to say how many of the recent resignations could be called resignations in lieu of non-renewals.
Livingston School District received at least 18 letters of resignation or retirement since February. Retirement letters from five people were included in the school board’s February agenda packet, as well as one resignation. Another five resignations and one retirement were included in the backup material to the school board’s upcoming meeting in April. The five new hires since February included a payroll specialist, bus driver, LINKS program aide, assistant softball coach and head volleyball coach. More information on the staffing changes can be found at https://bit.ly/3mpOjaj.
Some people who submitted public comments at the April 11 meeting, including several students, objected to the staff departures. One woman said she wouldn’t have taken a job at the district if she had known this was going to happen. She said teachers would rather resign than have a contract nonrenewal in their employment history, calling it “a black check on your file.”
Another woman who addressed the board said she was worried about how the district would attract and retain staff and how the middle school would continue keeping a schedule. She said March 31 was a “difficult day” for people at the middle school.
“So five staff members at the middle school had their positions cut, and of these five individuals, two of them had actually been renewed twice, so this was their second year teaching at the middle school,” she said. “And then that following week, on Thursday, the sixth (of April), we had a fifth-grade position, kindergarten position and a second-grade position and a four-year-old kindergarten position open, and I’m looking at the timing and I’m looking at people losing their jobs. People have homes and children in this community and yet they are not going to be retained because their positions were cut, and I would like to say I’m disappointed we didn’t come up with a better solution.”
Five students, as well as a third mother, entreated the district to restore the teachers’ jobs. They included Sara Shier and one of her daughters. She said the situation was “really disheartening and it’s frightening, as a parent of kids who are coming up.”
Shier said some of the teachers leaving “are amazing” and she worried those left behind would have a more difficult time “be able to maintain an adequate level of education the other students with that much on their plates.”
Another mother, Debbie Adams, also voiced concern about “cuts at SGMS,” as did her son.
“They are some of the most fantastic teachers that my son has had,” Adams said. “They have helped him find his voice. They have worked tirelessly outside of our classrooms as well as being part of our community and part of the extracurricular activities. I feel like we’re making a horrible mistake by letting these teachers go.”
Some of the public comments can be viewed at https://bit.ly/43uyFLb.
After the comments, board members appeared to struggle with the issue, but ultimately voted to accept the recent crop of resignations after hearing from a staff member and from Scalia. The staffmember said it’s legally “sketchy” to tell a teacher their resignation isn’t accepted. Board member Robin Addicott cast the sole dissenting vote on the matter.
“We do have some room for people to be able to apply for various positions as we move forward here, and I know we’ll be encouraging our teachers who have resigned in lieu of a nonrenewal to apply,” Scalia said.
