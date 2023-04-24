Shields River flood

Flooding of the Shields River last week caused roughly $200,000 in damages, estimate officials.

 Gabriel Chandler photo

The flooding in Shields Valley earlier this month caused at least $200,000 in damages, according to Park County officials.

“So as that [flooding] came through Shields Valley and Flathead Valley and everything, it did do a lot of damage to bridges and roads,” said Park County Public Works Director Matt Whitman during the April 18 Park County Commission meeting. “My guess is there’s at least $200,000 just in gravel we need to replace on roads in the Shields Valley, let alone all the work we need to do to the bridges.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters