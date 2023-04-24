The flooding in Shields Valley earlier this month caused at least $200,000 in damages, according to Park County officials.
“So as that [flooding] came through Shields Valley and Flathead Valley and everything, it did do a lot of damage to bridges and roads,” said Park County Public Works Director Matt Whitman during the April 18 Park County Commission meeting. “My guess is there’s at least $200,000 just in gravel we need to replace on roads in the Shields Valley, let alone all the work we need to do to the bridges.”
The Shields River Road bridge over Flathead Creek was repaired and opened to regular traffic on April 13 after flooding the day before that led to the closure of Shields River and Fiddle Creek roads. Fiddle Creek Road, which had been closed from U.S. Highway 89 to Shields River Road East, also reopened April 13.
It’s not clear how high the water got, as a flood gauge in the area malfunctioned, Whitman said.
“My guess is either we saw a record flow or very close to a record flow,” Whitman said.
“So, it was a big event,” Whitman said. “It was one of that the National Weather Service didn’t predict it even getting to flood stage about 24 hours beforehand, so we didn’t expect to see it, but it was a record flow, and while it didn’t gain the national news attention like the Yellowstone River did (last summer), it was another record-setting flood in Park County in the 12-month period.”
The Park County Commission on April 18 unanimously passed a local emergency proclamation due to the “flooding and potential flooding in Park County,” in the language of the proclamation. The proclamation formalizes the verbal Emergency Declaration made 6 p.m. on April 12.
The ordinance activated the County Emergency Operations Plan and authorized evacuation when the need is determined. This state of emergency shall terminate when either a disaster declaration is issued or the Park County Commission determines that the emergency no longer exists, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance also frees up the county’s 2-mill emergency levy and provides access to state and federal resources, according to a staff report to the Commission.
“County will … not need to levy the 2 mills if can cover expenses in our budget,” reads the report. “The value of Park County’s 2 mills as of last year was $92,562.00.”
Park County Emergency Management Director Greg Coleman told the Commission the county is eligible for “state resources” but not state funding, at least at for the moment.
“If the state declares a disaster, then we are eligible for state funding,” Coleman said.
Coleman told the Commission it’s unlikely there will be a presidential disaster declaration regarding this month’s flooding.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.