A captain at Park County Rural Fire District #1 has risen to the rank of assistant chief.
Chrisgin Anderson was promoted April 10 at the monthly meeting of the district’s trustees. It was a surprise to him, according to Danielle Babcox, PCRF firefighter and public information officer.
“Chrisgin has been a part of Park County Rural Fire since 2020 and become a great asset for our department,” reads a statement from Danielle Babcox.
Anderson has been in the fire service for almost a decade and has served at departments around the state including Manchester Volunteer Fire outside of Great Falls, Frenchtown Fire, Shields Fire Rescue and Lewistown Fire. He has also been a EMT for eight years.
“Chrisgin has numerous awards, certificates, and experience that make our district very fortunate to have such a dedicated Assistant Chief,” Danielle Babcox wrote.
District Fire Chief Dann Babcox congratulated Anderson on the promotion.
“Chrisgin has come a long way over the last few years. He has inspired and helped several members gain knowledge and experience,” Dann Babcox said. “I am proud to promote him to assistant chief, as he has been doing the job anyway for a while. I have no doubt he will continue to improve and serve our community with integrity and fierce devotion.”
More than 200 social media accounts responded favorably to the announcement on social media and almost 70 posted congratulatory comments.
Ken Gray, the owner of Whistler Towing & Truck Repair, commented that the promotion was well deserved.
“Thank you for the time and effort you put towards this community and the travelers throughout Park Co.,” Gray wrote in a comment posted to social media.
Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire District Chief Jeremiah Hillier also congratulated Anderson and said the promotion was “well deserved.”
Montana State Trooper David Morris commented that he “couldn’t think of a more deserving person.”
