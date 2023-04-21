Anderson promoted

Chrisgin Anderson, right, is congratulated by Park County Rural Fire District #1 Chief Dann Babcox, for being promoted to assistant fire chief.

 Photos courtesy of Lieutenant Bob Emperely

A captain at Park County Rural Fire District #1 has risen to the rank of assistant chief.

Chrisgin Anderson was promoted April 10 at the monthly meeting of the district’s trustees. It was a surprise to him, according to Danielle Babcox, PCRF firefighter and public information officer.

