Although there’s some indication Christianity has waned in recent decades, some local pastors speak of a resurgence after the travails of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of people hungering for togetherness and spiritual nourishment.

“This morning, four pastors said they’ve all experienced growth over the past two to three years,” said Livingston Pastor Darryl Brunson on Thursday.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters