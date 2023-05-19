Although there’s some indication Christianity has waned in recent decades, some local pastors speak of a resurgence after the travails of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of people hungering for togetherness and spiritual nourishment.
“This morning, four pastors said they’ve all experienced growth over the past two to three years,” said Livingston Pastor Darryl Brunson on Thursday.
Brunson, who pastors at Expedition Church, said he’s seen an increase in church attendance “across the board” since Expedition’s founding in 2018. The church now has about 100 people involved, he said.
“We have a large group of young families,” Brunson said. “If everybody’s there, we would have 23 kids under six. So it’s a lot of young families that are involved.”
But the growth at Expedition isn’t just concentrated among young families, he added.
“I would say the demographics is everywhere — it’s not necessarily young or whatever,” Brunson said.
David and Sherry Brakke, lead pastors for one of the city’s other larger congregations, Livingston Christian Center, said Thursday that they’re too new to know trends in attendance there, but said churches are “cyclical in seasons of growth and then stabilization.”
“We are excited to be experiencing growth both numerically and spiritually,” the couple said in a joint statement.
Livingston Christian Center has had about 150 attendees on Sundays over the last few weeks, the couple said.
The Brakkes served as interim pastors there for the last eight weeks and were approved as lead pastors at a May 15 congregational vote. The couple served as lead pastors for 33 years in the Pacific Northwest, just outside of Seattle, and have been serving at Dinner Church Billings recently, they said.
“We’ve been observing an increase in spirituality in general following the COVID lockdowns,” the couple said. “Again, this is an opportunity for Christ followers to reflect the message of Jesus — of love, forgiveness, new and eternal life to a world in need.”
As of 2020, the number of Americans who identified as Christian was about 64%, according to a Pew Research study released last year. Fifty years ago, that number was 90%.
“The projections show Christians of all ages shrinking from 64% to between a little more than half (54%) and just above one-third (35%) of all Americans by 2070,” reads a Sept. 13, 2022, article from Pew, “Modeling the Future of Religion in America.” “Over that same period, ‘nones’ would rise from the current 30% to somewhere between 34% and 52% of the U.S. population.”
A March 2021 Gallup report stated Americans’ membership in houses of worship continued to decline the year before, dropping below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend.
“In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999,” reads the report.
Planting a church
Statistics have abounded for years on the decline in church attendance and Christian belief in America and worldwide. Such figures may cause consternation among the faithful at times, but from the history of their religion’s success is borne the saying, “All you need is 12.”
For Expedition Church, it only took four: Darryl and Veronica Brunson and their two teenage sons. In December 2016, the married couple moved to Livingston from Red Lodge to start making disciples and planting a church. Like many church planters, they started with a Bible study. Theirs began in September 2017, and at one point they had 25-30 people attending a week. Most people in that first group were not Christians, Brunson said.
“It is all about relationships, meeting people in the community who were searching for answers and for truth, and starting having conversations about what God says about truth,” Brunson said.
In 2017, the Brunson family received the Livingston Chamber of Commerce’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award. It was a herald of things to come: since their church plant bore fruit in 2018, Expedition members have endeavored to be “Jesus’ hands and feet” in Livingston. They often serve the community, such as at the Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen, and at the Livingston Food Resource Center, with four members having recently delivered meals to as many as 23 elderly people in Park County who aren’t able to shop for themselves. Members also built the storage building at the center, gave money for a box truck and are now lending the nonprofit a van while another is repaired.
“One of the things we believe in is investing in our community with sweat and oftentimes with money, too,” Brunson said Thursday. “We try to help and be a part of what the community needs.”
The church also invites Churches from around the country to Livingston for service projects. On Thursday, eight volunteers from Gilliam Springs Baptist Church in Arab, Alabama were performing various renovations and repairs to the municipal building on the Livingston City Pool property. There, the sound of saws and thumping wood filled the air hazy with Canadian wildfire smoke.
As the volunteers wrapped up, Michael Skaggs, superintendent of parks for the city of Livingston, commented to Brunson, “You spoiled us.”
Skaggs said the helpers went “above and beyond.”
“Amazing, amazing,” he added.
For a small Montana city like Livingston, dependent on property taxes and grants — with no sales tax revenue — the extra help is always appreciated.
“This year we’ll end up with 450 volunteers working with us from around the country,” Brunson told The Enterprise.
The two men discussed further volunteer work later on in the year, such as cleanup around the Lagoon and painting the pool after this season.
“The first two weeks of September we could probably put three to 10 people on it — just keep it in mind, and if you think it might be needed, let me know,” Brunson said to Skaggs. “This sets us up perfectly for that first week of June. We should be able to jump on the lagoon cleanup.”
Bridging rifts
The opportunities to improve conditions for their fellow residents isn’t just taken by Christians in Livingston. Brunson said plenty of the people he volunteers with locally are not Christians.
“Because we volunteer with different organizations, we’re working with people from every background in our community,” Brunson said.
The work of bettering their town is a bridge across ideological gaps and conflicting beliefs, he indicated.
“This is one of the things I love about Livingston — it’s full of people who for the most part really love Livingston,” Brunson said. “That’s pretty awesome. We may differ on some things, but ... that’s a start. That’s good common ground right there.”
And finding that kind of common ground is more important than ever, with nationwide cultural battles underway, some of which have reached Livingston. Like everywhere else, social media, politics and other factors are leading people to exist in what Brunson called “bubbles” and “echo chambers.”
“We don’t give any respect or any value to people who think in any way differently than we do,” Brunson said. “It doesn’t matter who’s saying what. You can ask 1,000 people and they all feel unheard. That’s been my experience here, whether it was a Christian or not, I have heard from many people they feel unheard. They feel that other people aren’t hearing them and don’t respect them for what they might believe or might not believe. It’s not hard to see the divisions in our nation along many lines. And politically, it seems like we’ve bought into the idea that it’s the best way, to divide people up.”
As a Christian, he believes there is a spiritual dimension “undergirding a lot of what is happening.” But spiritual warfare, for him, doesn’t mean purposely making people he disagrees with feel unsafe or unheard. His role is to love everyone and be there for them, even if some of his townsmen may believe he hates them for who they are, or believe he’s denying their identity or existence, Brunson indicated.
“That’s my engagement of culture,” Brunson said. “It’s not through protests or anger or political rallies or anything. That’s not how we engage. We’re people of faith in a person — the person of Jesus, and Jesus said we would be known by our love for one for another, and so that’s who we are, and it’s who we want to be.”
Asked about what challenges Christians in 2023 face that may not have existed in prior years, the Brakkes said the faith has always experienced challenges and opposition because the world is broken by sin.
“However in recent years there has been a coordinated effort and agenda to dismantle the societal foundations of biblical marriage and family as well as the targeting of children with sexualization and radical ideologies,” they said. “This is an opportunity for the Christian church to reach out with the love of Jesus and to offer hope and wholeness to a world searching for spiritual answers.”
Asked whether there are ideologies and movements that pose challenges or competition for Christians nowadays, the Brakkes said there have always been such things.
“There really isn’t a sense of ‘competition’ but rather the hope that all people, will respond to Christ’s offer of forgiveness and new life,” they said.
The Brakkes said every person is searching for meaning and purpose in life, and within everyone is a soul that desires eternity.
The Livingston City Commission on Tuesday night voted unanimously for a proclamation “declaring acceptance and openness among all our citizens.” The proclamation can be found on page 60 of the commission agenda at https://bit.ly/3pPFVlz.
The proclamation cites FBI figures on hate crime statistics on incidents classified as offenses stemming from anti-gay bias; anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender bias; anti-lesbian bias; anti-bisexual bias; and anti-heterosexual bias.
“...the City Commission of the City of Livingston wishes to publicly support and stand in solidarity with all members of our community by: condemning hate activity; opposing hateful and hurtful actions; and supporting the LGBTQ+ community for the purpose of establishing a City that is safe, welcoming and embraces all members,” reads the proclamation.
Brunson said words like “acceptance,” “openness” and even what is “hateful” need to be defined. Conversations about current social issues can be more fruitful if such definitions are explored, he said.
“Definitions matter,” Brunson said. “I’m not telling you what I think about man and woman are based on what Darryl thinks in 2023, I want to know what God thinks, and I want to base it on that.”
He said the word “disciple” means “learner” in Greek.
“So one of the things that we should be is someone who is constantly learning, learning more of God, learning more of the world and paying attention to what’s happening so that we can better understand,” Brunson said. “I’m always open to having conversations with people who think differently. I don’t want people to think I’ve got to be uncomfortable and go to him on his turf. I’m open to conversations period. I’m not closed off.”
“I think we (the church) should be a safe place for everybody,” Brunson said. “I definitely want the gatherings we have as a church family to be a safe place for everybody. If somebody in our church was hateful toward somebody and created an unsafe place, then the conversation I have is with that person and not with the person who felt unsafe for whatever reason, and I don’t know any pastor who’s different than that.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.