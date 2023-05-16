In Park County, public school enrollment has declined since at least 2016, while some private schools have been serving more students.

Park High School Principal Lori Dust, who has worked in education for about 40 years, has former colleagues and friends throughout the country who confirm that the trend is nationwide. She attributes the dip in public school enrollment to a “false narrative.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Enrollment: Private Schools

St. Mary’s Catholic School, K-8

2017-2018 - 57

2018-2019 - 58

2019-2020 - 67

2020-2021 - 73

2021-2022 - 80

2022-2023 - 96

Educatio Learning Studio, K-8

2020-2021 - 9-12

2021-2022 - 12-18

2022-2023 - 32

The Way Christian School

2016-2017 - 10 (grades 1-8)

2017-2018 - 11 (grades 1-8)

2018-2019 - 25 (grades PreK-12)

2019-2020 - 31 (preK - 12th grade)

2020-2021 - 36 (preK - 12th grade)

2021-2022 - 43 (preK - 12th grade)

2022-2023 - 51 (PreK - 12th grade)