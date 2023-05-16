In Park County, public school enrollment has declined since at least 2016, while some private schools have been serving more students.
Park High School Principal Lori Dust, who has worked in education for about 40 years, has former colleagues and friends throughout the country who confirm that the trend is nationwide. She attributes the dip in public school enrollment to a “false narrative.”
“I hear this anti-public school narrative. You can turn on the news and hear it, and when I hear these complaints, it makes it sound like all public schools are bad, and that’s not the case,” said Dust recently. “Park High School is a fantastic school. I mean, our offerings are fantastic and our staff is second-to-none here. I’m so proud of this school, but if anybody listened to the news, they would think that Park High School was not a good place, and that’s not fair.”
Since the anti-public school narrative has permeated the country and affected the mindsets of people across the political spectrum, families new to Park County may decline to even give the area’s public schools a chance, according to Dust. She urged families to consider the local public schools, and to not be shy about speaking with school officials about their concerns in advance. For example, families considering Park High School often raise two concerns as they consider whether to enroll their child: safety and academic standards.
“And at Park High School, it’s yes to both of them,” Dust said.
Funding needed
This isn’t to say that there’s something wrong with home schooling or private schools, but public schools are necessary and need to be funded adequately, according to Dust. And that can’t happen when enrollment decreases, as state funding is tied to the number of students at a school, she said.
Officials at Livingston Public Schools identified $1.4 million in needed spending cuts from the elementary and high school budgets due to declining enrollment and the drying up of federal pandemic funds. Insurance and utility costs also have increased. The budget reductions are planned to happen over three years starting this budget year, and district’s trustees recently decided to close an elementary school next school year to save money.
“In the last five years, there were five retirements (at the high school) and we haven’t renewed those positions, because we saw this financial cliff coming,” Dust said. “And we’ve had to RIF (reduction in force) a teacher and a program this year, because we don’t have the money. The money’s going to come from somewhere. We had one retiree this year we’re not replacing, and the other two we are.”
Having to cut programs and teachers creates an opportunity for a snowball effect for school districts, making it even harder to attract families, according to Dust. She’s not worried about that happening at Park High School, though.
“I think we’re going to be fine, we have so much to offer, and our staff is great,” Dust said. “I feel like we’re going to be fine, but I worry about those other scenarios. And I’m concerned about the little rural schools that this could happen to.”
Families are free to approach local public school administrators with questions and concerns as they deliberate on the best educational options for their children, Dust said.
“I would encourage parents to really get to know their local schools before they make a decision to leave,” Dust said. “Make sure you have all the true facts from the school before you make that decision. Come in and talk to us.”
For Dust, supporting public education is a matter of striving to give equal educational opportunities to all families. Because even under a scenario in which the law is changed to allow “school choice,” families who can’t afford to drive long distances to a preferred school will be left behind, Dust said.
Accredited teachers
One concern she has about the dynamic between public and private schools and home schooling involves accreditation and high education requirements for public school administrators.
“We have to have accredited teachers, they have to be licensed, but not in a private school and not in a home school,” Dust said. “It’s a different standard, but yet we’re told that we are not good. But we have the teachers who we know. 100% of the teachers have gone to school and got their licenses. (Public school) administrators have to be accredited also. I’m not saying private schools don’t have certified teachers, but they don’t have to.”
One thing parents should keep in mind is that while it may seem manageable to homeschool a young child, it gets more difficult as their educational needs increase, according to Dust. Additionally, the high school offers vocational programs that might be difficult for homeschoolers to find without paying for it, she noted.
“As kids get older, subjects get a heck of a lot more difficult, and we have professionals here that are taking care of that such as physics, survival science — high-end academic things,” Dust said.
Just because a student is home schooled doesn’t mean he or she will be ahead of a student educated in public school, according to Dust. The sort of parents with the drive and resources to home-school their children would no doubt push their student to also excel in a public school environment, Dust said.
“There are times when we have home-school kids that come to us and they’re behind,” Dust said. “But we have home-school kids that are way ahead, too.”
But she appreciates home-schoolers and private schools.
“We’ve had private school and home-school kids, and we love them,” Dust said. “They do come here, and they flourish and we love to have them, because they gave us a chance and I appreciate that.”
Park High School also benefits from the participation of home-school students in some athletics programs, she added.
“We have home-schoolers involved in our athletics, and they are fantastic, they do a great job, they’re a part of our school community,” Dust said. “We have a home-schooled student that comes in and participates on our golf team, and he was state champion this year.”
St. Mary’s Catholic School
St. Mary’s Catholic School also has a close relationship with Livingston Public Schools, as many of those K-8 students go on to attend Park High School.
“St. Mary’s is a prime example,” Dust said. “The kids come over here to the high school from St. Mary’s and we feel like they’re part of our family. There isn’t any narrative that they’re better or we’re better.”
When a beloved St. Mary’s teacher passed away this year, Livingston Public Schools counselors made themselves available to grieving staff and students, according to St. Mary’s Principal Melissa Beitel.
“And we have a great working relationship with the public school, they are always willing to help or to problem solve, even to give advice,” Beitel said of Livingston Public Schools in mid-March. “They were wonderfully supportive as we had a tragedy in our small St. Mary’s community a couple weeks back.”
Beitel said the majority of her students go on to attend Park High School. She said St. Mary’s had 96 students this year, which is the highest enrollment in years.
“I think the pandemic helped us in that we were able to keep the doors open, and some families needed in-class instruction,” Beitel said. “When the public schools in Livingston were closed in the fall after the pandemic, we were fortunate enough to stay open. And we increased our enrollment a little bit due to those factors, I believe.”
But public schools continue to have advantages in that they offer programs not found at St. Mary’s, such as band and choir, among other things students are often looking for, she said.
“Livingston is blessed that we have a number of wonderful, wonderful educational options for your children depending on what you’re looking for,” Beitel said. “I pride this community on its ability for all of these schools to be able to work toward the same goal, which is to educate kids.”
Educatio Learning Studio
Another private school in Park County that’s seen an increase in enrollment is Educatio Learning Studio, which serves children in grades K-8 and was founded in 2020. That year, the school had 9-12 children, and this year 32 are enrolled, according to Emily Post, the school’s executive director.
The increase in enrollment there is due to a demand for a “meaningful, hands-on, experiential approach to learning,” she said. Parents also are looking for alternatives to public schools that provide individualized learning, more partnership in child’s educational experience, student engagement in meaningful learning, and physical and emotional safety, according to Post.
“As a private alternative in Livingston, our challenge is working in partnership with the public district because we don’t want to be taking resources away from public education,” Post wrote in an email. “We would love to be a public option for this type of learning to give families choices and to take some of the burden off of the public schools to meet all students’ diverse needs. We believe in high-quality, accessible education for our community and would love to work in partnership to make this happen.”
Rather than public and private schools competing for enrollment, the bigger issue is that education is under-resourced and under-funded in general, according to Post.
“We can all agree that all our children deserve a quality learning experience,” Post wrote. “Some kids thrive in a large-group, well-resourced learning environment with sports, music, social opportunities, and some kids want a smaller, specialized learning environment. A healthy functioning school system should have both.”
In her view, public and private schools “are all on the same team” and both value “quality education with outcomes based on thriving, capable, happy people.”
“We should work to expand our state resource allocation towards pre-k and 8th grade public education that meets the needs of all students,” Post wrote.
Another reason Educatio exists is that teachers are demanding a positive sustainable work environment where they feel supported, valued and heard, according to Post.
“All of our teachers are qualified educators with degrees in education and have all chosen to return next school year,” Post wrote. “For our two new open positions for the fall of next year we had over 20 qualified candidates.”
The school provides low teacher-to-student ratios and individualized learning plans whereby teachers set academic and social-emotional development goals and measure growth and proficiencies, according to Post.
“We have a culture of well-being and kindness for students, parents and staff,” Post wrote. “We invite parents to participate in learning experiences and provide feedback. We provide a joyful, hands-on approach to MT core curriculum standards, student social emotional growth and development, and community projects and real-world learning opportunities.”
The Way Christian School
The Way Christian School also has seen an increase in enrollment since opening in the 2016-2017 school year, according to Keisha Gilbert, the school’s administrator. The first year saw 11 students in grades 1-8, and this year there are 51 students in grades preK-12, she said in an email.
“We have had a waitlist for several years and were unable to enroll all applicants,” Gilbert wrote. “This was mostly due to size restraints of our building and the fact that we believe that slow growth allows us to maintain our purpose, low student to teacher ratios, and keep a small community feel to our school. We were able to enroll more students this year because of our new location, larger building, and new staff. It is not our desire to be a large school for the same reasons mentioned above.”
She doesn’t foresee exponential growth for the school, but a similar class size going forward in the near future.
“We do not recruit students, and most of our applications come in through word of mouth,” Gilbert wrote. “We post openings from time to time on our website and social media page. I believe we will have 55 students next year and are only accepting applications for our waitlist.”
Home schooling
No Park County home-schoolers were immediately available to provide perspective for this article, but Lewis and Clark County resident Michelle Melbourne was. She has two sons ages 14 and 25 and three daughters ages 12, 17 and 21.
“My personal reasons for home schooling are centered around the concept of ‘bullying’ that takes place in public schools,” Melbourne wrote in a Thursday message. “My first and second children went through it with minimal consequences issued by the schools. My third went through it and I pulled her out halfway through fourth grade. My last two children have never been to any public school and because of it, not only have they not suffered having been bullied by other children, but they are ‘children’ still, because I am able to personally monitor their learning and protect them from early introductions to sex and social media that seem to be ‘the norm’ in society.”
The bullying did not involve smartphones, as none of them had those until they were older teens, according to Melbourne.
“My children have an iPad they are allowed to use for recreation, but I have parental locks on everything,” she wrote.
Her children are well-mannered, empathic and kind, she wrote.
“Each is allowed to celebrate their own personality,” Melbourne wrote. “I’m glad I opted out of public education, and I would always recommend it to others.”
