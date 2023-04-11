Shenanigans poster
Courtesy of Elk River Arts & Lectures

Elk River Arts & Lectures is hosting a live storytelling show on Thursday, April 13 to showcase true-life “SHENANIGANS” stories from the community.

Shenanigans Storytelling Night will take place at 7 p.m. at the Livingston Elks Lodge, 130 S. Second St., a news release said. The event will feature six community storytellers: Jim Barrett, Shannon Hughes, Alecia Jongeward, LX Miller, John Roseberry and Lee Watson.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters