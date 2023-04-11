Elk River Arts & Lectures is hosting a live storytelling show on Thursday, April 13 to showcase true-life “SHENANIGANS” stories from the community.
Shenanigans Storytelling Night will take place at 7 p.m. at the Livingston Elks Lodge, 130 S. Second St., a news release said. The event will feature six community storytellers: Jim Barrett, Shannon Hughes, Alecia Jongeward, LX Miller, John Roseberry and Lee Watson.
The Storytelling Night is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
The event is part of the Elk River Arts & Lectures (ERAL) Storytelling Night program.
ERAL invites community members with any level of experience to pitch their own true stories. Those selected work with program producers — Kate French, Bex Frucht and Tessa Moeckel — to develop their stories and hone their presentation skills before telling their tales in front of a supportive audience at the live storytelling event.
ERAL’s first Storytelling Night, themed “Fish Out of Water,” took place in April 2022 and the second, “Witching Hour,” was last October.
Elk River Arts & Lectures is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating and celebrating the literary arts — and storytelling — in Park County. For more information, call (406) 220-8630 or visit elkriverarts.org/storytelling.
