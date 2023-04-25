Voters in Gardiner and Shields Valley are weighing in on school board members and mill levies in elections that will conclude May 2.

A high school general fund mill levy and one school board position appear on ballots for Gardiner Public Schools voters. The write-in candidates are Kyle Forgey and Neli Nikolov. Heidi Saunders, the incumbent, appears on the ballot. There are two open seats on the board.

