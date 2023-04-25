Voters in Gardiner and Shields Valley are weighing in on school board members and mill levies in elections that will conclude May 2.
A high school general fund mill levy and one school board position appear on ballots for Gardiner Public Schools voters. The write-in candidates are Kyle Forgey and Neli Nikolov. Heidi Saunders, the incumbent, appears on the ballot. There are two open seats on the board.
Also on the Gardiner ballot is a high school general fund levy intended to raise $90,000. According to information from the school district, the overall tax impact on a house assessed at $400,000 would be $30 a year after taking into account a reduction of about $28 in the elementary school mill levy, according to a district news release at https://bit.ly/41C2GaD.
The durational limit of the levy is permanent once approved by voters. The levy is intended to fund existing operations and would not raise additional funds for the district, according to the district.
“In the last ten years we have seen an overall enrollment decrease in the HS of 36% and just in the last year a 30% decline in HS students living in Wyoming,” reads the release. “Therefore, these two funding sources will fall short of supplying the current maximum budget Gardiner School can receive. In order to keep this current level of funding a Mill Levy must be passed. If a Mill Levy is not passed a new lower maximum budget will be set and Gardiner School will not see an increase in that budget amount again until overall enrollment increases.”
In the last nine years, Gardiner Schools has seen a reduction in staff of 16 people, according to the release.
“Supplying the programs we have now or even keeping required programs is going to become a concern with a reduction to the General Fund Budget,” reads the release.
In Shields Valley, voters are considering an $8,606.47 general fund levy for the elementary school and two school board positions. Candidates include Cleve Swandal, Rex Ternan and Allen Bennett. Ternan and Swandal are the incumbents.
Shields Valley Superintendent Danny Johnston said the 1.07 mill levy is intended to raise money for operations in the face of declining state revenue. The state funding has declined due to decreasing enrollment, Johnston said.
“It’s a general fund levy and it’s just bringing us up to our maximum budget authority,” Johnston said.
Passage of the levy would increase taxes by about $1.45 a year on a $100,000 home and by about $2.90 a year on a $200,000 home, according to the ballot language. The durational limit of the levy is permanent once approved by voters.
Other elections across Park County include two candidates — Jack Jenkins and David Laubach — vying for a seat on the Wilsall Fire District board; and seven candidates seeking three spots on the Cooke City/Cooke Pass/Silver Gate Water and/or Sewer District. Candidates on the latter ballot include Jenny Heckathorn, Deborah Purvis, Robert Dean Smith and Lilly Tuholske, and the write-in candidates are Matthew Clawson and Bill Grover.
Ballots were mailed to voters on April 12. Those who haven’t received ballots can go in person to the county election office and request a ballot. People also can register to vote on election day, May 2.
In-person voting locations for the following elections will be at the county elections office at 414 E. Callender St. in Livingston: Cooke Pass/Cooke City/Silver Gate County Water and/or Sewer district, Wilsall Fire District and Gardiner Schools and Shields Valley School elections.
