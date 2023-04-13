The county has taken the first step in applying for funding from the Montana Department of Commerce to help Livingston Elks Lodge 246 explore potential upgrades to its downtown location.
The Elks’ 17,000-square foot building, built in 1926, has problems with its plumbing and electrical system that need to be addressed, and the facility’s third floor isn’t being used, according to information presented to the Park County Commission last Tuesday. Elks lodge members indicated they hope a planning grant under the Community Development Block Grant program will help them determine what the best use is for the third floor.
Park Commissioners voted unanimously to have county staff review the Elks’ grant application for final approval before the June application deadline. The lodge has agreed to pay the county back for staff time.
The county commission would take final action on approving or disapproving submission of the application to Montana Department of Commerce.
The grant funds being sought are federal monies the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides annually on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties, authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. Montana Department of Commerce is the pass-through entity for the funds.
