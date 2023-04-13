The county has taken the first step in applying for funding from the Montana Department of Commerce to help Livingston Elks Lodge 246 explore potential upgrades to its downtown location.

The Elks’ 17,000-square foot building, built in 1926, has problems with its plumbing and electrical system that need to be addressed, and the facility’s third floor isn’t being used, according to information presented to the Park County Commission last Tuesday. Elks lodge members indicated they hope a planning grant under the Community Development Block Grant program will help them determine what the best use is for the third floor.

