The Park County Public Works Department has asked the County Commission to consider adding more staff for the next budget year, which begins July 1.
In a budget request to the Commission, Park County Public Works Director Matt Whitman asked for $150,000 for two staff positions.
“Additional staff allows the department to accomplish urgent projects as well as performing general maintenance,” he wrote in a budget request. “This would bring the total staff in the department to 11, which is still below staff levels from 20 years ago. The need for additional materials can be seen driving along almost any road in the county.”
Total personnel in the road and bridge department decreased from 14 to 9 over the last two decades as more funds have been shifted to capital replacement instead of maintenance, according to Whitman.
“While this allowed failed bridges to be replaced it did nothing to aid required maintenance,” he wrote in his request. “We have a talented crew in the road department and are in a unique time to leverage grants and other funding opportunities for the replace many capital assets in house, while also maintaining and improving the condition of roads. This allows infrastructure replacement at a low cost to taxpayers but will require additional staff.”
He proposed the $150,000 come from the local option vehicle tax for Public Works instead of PILT funding. According to the Montana Association of Counties, the PILT program is for local governments — mostly rural counties — that contain nontaxable federal lands and provide vital services, such as public safety, housing, social services and transportation.
“Currently the road department receives $550,000 from PILT (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) for operations every year and nothing from the local option vehicle tax,” Whitman wrote in the request. “I propose removing funding for the road department from PILT and devoting the taxes collected on Park County vehicles to the maintenance and repair of the infrastructure used by those vehicles. This would result in a net increase of $400,000 to the road department budget.”
He proposed using $200,000 of the $400,000 for gravel, asphalt and culverts; and the remaining $50,000 for and road binder/stabilizer.
“The need for additional materials can be seen driving along almost any road in the county,” he wrote. “Most gravel roads have not had gravel added in 20+ years, and as a result many places the driving surface is pit run. This material is nearly impossible to grade smooth and is a generally rough driving surface. Additionally, many of the drainage ditches and culverts have filled in over the years causing excessive mud in the spring and after rain events. Additional road binder in the budget preserves the roads that the department repairs and decreases long term maintenance costs while improving driving experience.”
Officials will make the final decision on these and other matters in the coming weeks during budget workshops. A budget workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 30.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.