History of the Siebeck Island/Ninth Street Island area

The island is part of an ancient trail system dating to prehistoric times.

Between 1868 and 1882, lands south of the river in this area were part of the Crow Indian Reservation. The lands were ceded to the U.S. in 1882. The was surveyed under GLO contract in 1888 and recorded as Fractional township Plat No. 1372. The 1888 plat appears to indicate a greater land mass on the island.

An early island settler, August G. Urbach, purchased a fractional portion of the NE ¼, Section 24 in 1884 from Long and McAusland and later filed a homestead claim on three lots in the same section.

The area was known as Siebeck Island as early as 1890. At some point, it also was known as Urbach Island. By 1913 the area also was commonly called Goughnour Island, named after another landowner there. By 1913, the island was fully settled by at least 10 titled landowners.

More recently, the part of the island just north of the interstate has been known as Ninth Street Island, while some refer to the area south of the interstate as Siebeck Island.

The area once included Island Resort Motel and Urbach’s Island Drive In.

Ninth Street Bridge was originally known as Lamartine Bridge, constructed by Ellick Lamartine in 1890 and deeded to Park County on Dec. 1, 1891. Lamartine operated a sawmill north of the river and had contracted for 100,000 logs to be floated from the Upper Yellowstone in the spring of 1890. By late December of that year, Lamartine had started construction of the bridge, ordered new mill equipment and also went into a partnership in an ice supply business.

From “Ninth Street Island Bridge and Drive,” by Park County historian Jerry Brekke, 2008. Brekke’s work can be read at https://tinyurl.com/2vdbdar6.

Some people refer to the area of the island north of the interstate as Urbach Island, and some refer to the whole Island as 9th Street Island.