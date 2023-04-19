The Park County Early Childhood Coalition is partnering with the Human Resource Development Council Head Start to provide two free programs: School Readiness Program and Infant/Toddler Circle Time, which will start next week.
The School Readiness Program will launch April 24 in classroom space provided by HRDC Head Start.
“So they are allowing us to use the space for free and are willing to rent it out to other schools that are interested,” said Chelsey Murphy, coordinator for the Park County Early Childhood Coalition.
The School Readiness Program is designed for families and children who do not have or cannot find early childhood education, according to Murphy.
“The goal of this program is to teach basic classroom readiness skills that will include self-care, social emotional, problem-solving skills, care for the environment, routine, and group activity expectations,” she wrote in an email. “We are hopeful this will aid in a smooth transition when a child does start school or enter kindergarten. By knowing these basic skills and expectations a child can walk into school with confidence and focus on their learning. Resources and easy at-home activity information will be sent home with families to expand upon developmentally appropriate learning at home.”
Infant Toddler Circle Time will start April 25 and will also take place at the HRDC Head Start building at 201 S F Street in Livingston.
“This program will give parents the opportunity to playfully interact with their child in a group setting,” reads Murphy’s email. “The goal of this program is to increase socialization skills, provide developmentally appropriate tools and activities for at home use. We will sing, play, and practice motor development skills.”
Neither program is considered childcare, and parent attendance is required, she said. The School Readiness Program is limited to 12 families and 10 had signed up as of Monday. The program is held from 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Head Start building.