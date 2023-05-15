Park County commissioners are scheduled to consider ordering asphalt to repave Billman Lane, Canyon View Drive and Loves Lane next budget year, which begins July 1.
The matter is on the Commission’s Tuesday agenda, but no additional information is listed.
During the same meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m., commissioners also will consider whether to increase the salary of Lisa Rosberg, Park County superintendent of schools.
Because Rosberg has a master’s degree, she’s eligible for $2,000 more per year under Montana state law 7-4-2503(2)(a) with the commission’s approval. Her full salary wasn’t immediately available by Monday morning deadline.
The Park County Superintendent of Schools provides administrative support, information and organization for the schools and communities of Park County, according to the county’s website.
“The County Superintendent performs administrative, financial, legal, record keeping and transportation- supervisory services for all schools in the County,” reads the website. “The office assists school boards, educators, students, parents and taxpayers in general to understand and implement federal, state and local laws applicable to education.”
The superintendent also is a liaison between state and local governments and oversees the budget preparation process for schools, according to the county. Additionally, home schools register with the superintendent’s office. Rosberg’s office also keeps records such as school census information, school district organization classification and boundary adjustments, attendance, enrollment, annual data collection, transportation contracts, trustee election data, final budgets, trustee annual reports, school audits and home school notifications, according to the website.
