Officials with the city of Livingston and Park County will meet in the coming months to discuss various possibilities for collaboration and cost sharing, including how to address the area’s housing shortage.
“If you all want to be part of housing solutions, I think it would be great to do it together,” said Livingston Commission Chair Melissa Nootz to county commissioners during a joint city-county meeting held Tuesday. “I think you all are experiencing some of the same things we are in some parts of the county to the power of 10.”
Livingston Commissioner Torrey Lyons also expressed support for a joint city-county effort to tackle the housing shortage.
“We all know that housing is really critical,” Lyons said at the meeting.
Officials didn’t discuss the matter further at the meeting, but indicated this would be an area for discussion in the near future.
Livingston Enterprise asked Livingston City Manager Grant Gager what sort of city-county housing collaborations are theoretically possible.
“Some possible examples would be: low-income housing tax credit program, land trust, STR [short-term rental unit] regulations and zoning enhancements,” Gager said in a Wednesday email.
This is a developing story and more will be reported.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.