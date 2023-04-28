Officials with the city of Livingston and Park County will meet in the coming months to discuss various possibilities for collaboration and cost sharing, including how to address the area’s housing shortage.

“If you all want to be part of housing solutions, I think it would be great to do it together,” said Livingston Commission Chair Melissa Nootz to county commissioners during a joint city-county meeting held Tuesday. “I think you all are experiencing some of the same things we are in some parts of the county to the power of 10.”

