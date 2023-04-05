The former president of a paving and asphalt contractor based in Billings was sentenced March 29 to three years of probation, with six months of home detention, and fined $27,000 after he admitted to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Nathan Nephi Zito, 44, of Billings, pleaded guilty in October 2022, to an information charging him with one felony count of attempted monopolization in violation of the Sherman Act.

