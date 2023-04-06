Livingston city commissioners clarified Tuesday that vendors aren’t allowed to sell their wares or food on city property unless it’s through an approved special event or permit.
At least one business has been allowed to sell from a certain location in a city parking lot for some time without having to relocate every four hours. But upon a review of the city code, staff determined the city can’t allow that.
“That is one of the areas of noncompliance currently,” said City Manager Grant Gager to the Commission during a Tuesday meeting.
That vendor — a coffee kiosk — does have a special business license, but it was said to be in violation of elements of the city code regarding time and location. In the absence of a special event permit, licensed vendors are limited to alleyways and streets.
“No vendor shall park a vehicle or any other moveable or temporary entity on any public street, alley or private lot for more than four (4) hours in any eight-hour period at one (1) location,” reads 17-4(6) of the city code. “The parking of a vehicle or other movable entity within three hundred (300) feet of the original location is considered one (1) location.”
Livingston City Code 17-4(14) defines a special business license as a license issued to a business or organization that provides services or sells food or merchandise away from a fixed street address within the city.
Vendors subject to the special business license provision can include sidewalk vendors, nonresident vendors, nonresident merchants, resident and nonresident service providers. The code defines sidewalk vendor as “any person vending food or other merchandise from the sidewalk with no street address or from push carts, vehicles, trailers, or other readily mobile sources to customers within the city limits.”
Gager said the vast majority of city parks are serviceable from a street or alley, so enforcing current law shouldn’t deter approved vendors from most parks.
City Commissioner Quentin Schwarz said he knows the owner of the business that’s been in the city parking lot and said he likes and personally supports that business. He said it’s not the city’s intention to single out any one business.
Schwarz welcomed feedback from residents and restaurants on the issue and wondered whether there should be a limit on the number of special business licenses issued at any one time. He said it’s a challenge to balance the concerns of established brick-and-mortar businesses with the need to grant opportunities to people who want to sell their products under special business licenses.
“My read on the streetscape in downtown Livingston is there’s not a glut of sidewalk-based businesses,” City Commissioner Torrey Lyons said.
“I also care about access to opportunities, and I think that mobile businesses have lower costs, lower barriers to entry,” Lyons said.
Allowing these businesses also “breeds innovation and allows for a more diverse marketplace,” he said.
Commission Vice Chair Karrie Kahle said she wants to make sure the city is holding special business vendors accountable to 17-4(6). “They need to be moving every four hours,” Kahle said.
She expressed support for the law as it is and said if people want to do business from city parking lots, they can obtain a special event permit.