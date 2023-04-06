Livingston city commissioners clarified Tuesday that vendors aren’t allowed to sell their wares or food on city property unless it’s through an approved special event or permit.

At least one business has been allowed to sell from a certain location in a city parking lot for some time without having to relocate every four hours. But upon a review of the city code, staff determined the city can’t allow that.

