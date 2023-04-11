TOASTMASTERS
At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, April 4, there were eight club members and one returning guest present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.
At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, April 4, there were eight club members and one returning guest present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.
Our Toastmaster for the evening was James Waldby. Our General Evaluator was our guest from Sheboygan, Kris Pool. Our speaker tonight was Margaret Lockwood with her speech titled, “Nothing.” The project goal was to find her humor, and Margaret did so with an entertaining series of stories and anecdotes. About nothing.
Our Table Topics Master was Delisa Cogburn. Her theme was bucket-list items. She gave each attendee an imaginary bucket-list item and asked them to explain how and why they would fulfill it. We heard about traveling the world, starting in Des Moines. Having an audience with the British Royal Family. Setting a Guinness World Record for the most blindfolded backwards standing somersaults. Skydiving in tandem with the person of your choice. Getting a face tattoo of your spirit animal. Our winner tonight was James Waldby with his explanation of how he would run away to join the circus and become the main attraction. Knife throwing was involved. Our word of the day was “draconian.”
If you are looking for something new and different to do on Tuesday evening, join our meeting at 6 p.m. at American Bank in Livingston or via Zoom meeting.
Last Word Toastmasters meets every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests are always welcome and may attend for free as often as they like. Please call (406) 539-9704 for more information or find us on Facebook, Last Word Toastmasters.
