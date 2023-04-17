Mural

Sample mural imagery included in the agenda packet for the April 18 meeting of the Livingston City Commission.

Livingston city officials will review a plan to implement stormwater utility fees to pay for five years of drainage projects totaling more than $10.2 million.

Monthly fees of $5 a month for single-family homes and $12.50 for average commercial properties could be imposed, according to a staff report the City Commission will hear Tuesday. Also being considered are development impact fees to help pay for construction costs, which include:

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters