Livingston city officials will review a plan to implement stormwater utility fees to pay for five years of drainage projects totaling more than $10.2 million.
Monthly fees of $5 a month for single-family homes and $12.50 for average commercial properties could be imposed, according to a staff report the City Commission will hear Tuesday. Also being considered are development impact fees to help pay for construction costs, which include:
$121,000 — Railroad Crossing
$2,016,000 — W. Geyser Street Outfall
$3,770,000 — Little Hill District Infrastructure
$1,967,000 — Minnesota Addition Infrastructure
$483,000 — East Residential
$112,000 — Eastside Roundabout Improvements
$671,000 — Big Hill District Infrastructure
$475,000 — Highground Subdivision Infrastructure
$637,000 — Northtown Drainage Basins
Average monthly stormwater fees for single-family homes were $6.60 in Great Falls, $7.59 in Kalispell, $6.15 in Bozeman, $4.21 in Missoula, $3.83 in Billings and $3.23 in Helena, according to the report.
The city hopes to collect at least $300,000 in stormwater and development impact fees to pay for capital improvements, maintenance and operations.
Public art project
Also at their Tuesday meeting, city commissioners are scheduled to consider authorizing the city manager to work with an artist to develop a public art project for the railroad underpass.
After hearing interest from an artist last month, the city issued a request for proposals and received one proposal, according to a staff report. The artist would create a city-funded mural in the spring for the underpass.
There used to be a mural at that location, but it was removed several years ago after someone vandalized it, according to the report.
Zoning code updates
Commissioners also plan to consider amendments to the city zoning code. The changes, which can be viewed beginning on page 51 of the document at https://bit.ly/3GQbq4u, are intended to improve understanding and application of the code and reduce the potential for misinterpretation of the code, according to a staff report. The changes also are proposed to increase consistency between sections of the code and clarify the dwelling types that meet minimum size requirements in medium density residential zoning districts.
In other matters, commissioners also plan to hear a presentation from the Historic Preservation on its activities over the past year and hear public comment, among other matters.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the community room of the city-county complex, 414 East Callender St.
