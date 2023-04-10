Officials hold budget workshop

Livingston City Commissioners and staff hold a budget workshop Friday at the Livingston Depot Center.

 Sean Batura/Enterprise

City officials may opt to place bear-proof trash cans in some parks as a pilot project.

City commissioners and staff discussed the idea during a budget workshop last Friday as part of the city manager’s recommended budget development process. The pilot program may make it into the recommended and adopted budgets, but at this point, it’s still in the policy development and evaluation phase, according to City Manager Grant Gager.

