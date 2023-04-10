City officials may opt to place bear-proof trash cans in some parks as a pilot project.
City commissioners and staff discussed the idea during a budget workshop last Friday as part of the city manager’s recommended budget development process. The pilot program may make it into the recommended and adopted budgets, but at this point, it’s still in the policy development and evaluation phase, according to City Manager Grant Gager.
Cans could be prioritized for public areas near waterways, such as Mountain View Cemetery, Sacajawea Park, Moja Campbell Dog Park, and Mayor’s Landing, officials said. Gager said the city could acquire bins for a pilot project from the city of Bozeman, which launched its own bear-resistant trash can pilot program late last year.
A bear was seen near the city of Livingston’s water reclamation facility about a month ago, Gager told the Commission. Bears also were seen recently on or near G Street, near Fleshman Creek and in the yard of a neighbor of one of the commissioners, officials said at the meeting.
City officials recently met with Montana FWP grizzly bear expert Jeremiah Smith to discuss the issue.
“He’s removing problem bears regularly,” said Commission Chair Melissa Nootz. “They’ve been conditioned to humans.”
The pilot project cost would depend on the scale of the program. Depending upon the model and size of cans selected, such cans may cost between $1,100 to $2,200 each, Gager told the Livingston Enterprise on Monday.
Nootz said although it might be costly to replace current trash cans with bear-proof ones, it’s worth it.
“If we have somebody injured or killed by a bear, we failed to do our job knowing we live in bear habitat,” Nootz said.
Such an effort also would serve to protect the bears, she and Commission Chair Karrie Kahle said.
“If a bear gets killed, we’ve failed,” Kahle said. “We lost a lot in Gardiner this year. That’s a failure, too. So we need to do something.”
Commissioner Quentin Schwarz said the Commission could also consider passing an ordinance that requires people to take safety precautions such as bringing trash cans indoors if they’re not bear-proof.
Gager said city staff will develop a map showing where bear-human conflicts have happened.
