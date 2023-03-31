Livingston city commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a $246,680 contract for the restoration of a levee near Sacajawea Park.
The Commission approved a general services agreement with Belgrade-based CK May Excavating for a project to replace riprap along the levee to a pre-flood condition. The levee was damaged during the flood on June 13, 2022. The work is expected to be complete by May 26, according to a staff report presented Wednesday to the commission, but a news release issued Friday morning states work is estimated to be complete by May 15.
Work is scheduled to begin Monday.
"Please be advised that heavy equipment and materials will be in the area," reads Friday's news release from the city. "The trail along the top of the levee will be closed from the Sacajawea Band Shell to the east during construction. Please stay out of the closed area during construction."
The contract amount includes estimated costs such as $211,280 for riprap, $12,000 for mobilization and demobilization, $2,700 for concrete and steel removal and disposal; $5,500 for pit run gravel; $700 for traffic control; $5,000 for tree and shrub trimming and flood debris removal; $5,000 for excavation of subgrade; and $5,000 for large tree removal, according to the basis of bid.
Some commissioners expressed concern about tree removal. City Manager Grant Gager replied that the city’s goal is to preserve as much vegetation as possible.
“There is likely to be some tree trimming, because the operation itself is to place riprap on the bank — we don’t have the ability to work in the river at this point,” Gager said.
The city’s Public Works Director Shannon Holmes added that the city’s “utmost priority” will be “to protect what we already have.” Holmes indicated that trimming of vegetation for equipment access is especially needed because of the erosion during last year’s flood happened at the bases of trees. He said there will be great opportunities for community involvement.
Livingston City Commission Vice-Chair Karrie Kahle mentioned two organizations she said may be interested in helping with the project by planting willows.
The scope of the levee project will include the area near the south end of Sacajawea Park and then running downstream to the city property line behind the ballfields, a little over 4,000 linear feet, according to previous information from the city.
The city’s call for bids describes the project as a repair of the Livingston levee riprap blanket that was damaged during the June 2022 flood.
“The work includes furnishing and placing riprap within the existing riprap blanket to repair damaged sites and re-establish continuous riprap coverage,” reads the call for bids. “There is a priority in the sequence of work. The area from the Civic Center downstream is very important and working on the toe of the levee in the priority area is very important in case of early runoff. All work shall be done in strict accordance with the requirements of the contract documents.”
The city will be reimbursed for the cost of the project by the FEMA Public Assistance Program, according to the staff report.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.