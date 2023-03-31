Trail closure map

Livingston city commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a $246,680 contract for the restoration of a levee near Sacajawea Park.

The Commission approved a general services agreement with Belgrade-based CK May Excavating for a project to replace riprap along the levee to a pre-flood condition. The levee was damaged during the flood on June 13, 2022. The work is expected to be complete by May 26, according to a staff report presented Wednesday to the commission, but a news release issued Friday morning states work is estimated to be complete by May 15.

