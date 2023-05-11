Livingston City Manager Grant Gager said the Civic Center is not the ideal place for the proposed 25,000-plus square foot wellness center due to concerns over flooding in the area.
“I think our experience last year was that in the 24 hours of high water, we lost thousands of tons of riprap off the banks and came very close to a much worse situation,” Gager told the Livingston Public Schools board on Tuesday. “We were unable to use the Civic Center as a point of refuge in the case of that particular emergency, so I think that reality has caused us to look at some other properties, and as we look at the Washington situation, it is very centrally located within the city.”
A contractor is in the process of repairing the levee in the area of the Civic Center, which is adjacent to the levee and Yellowstone River. The levee was damaged in last summer’s flooding.
Not long after the City of Livingston began soliciting bids to repair the levee, a local civil engineer commented that she believed “it was a miracle” the levee held under last summer’s severe flood.
“The dike and levee aren’t FEMA-approved structures,” said civil engineer Wendy Weaver in her comments to the City Commission in March.
Weaver, executive director of Livingston-based Montana Freshwater Partners, said the Civic Center and Park High School are in the Yellowstone River’s channel migration zone and “the historic floodplain.”
“We should definitely reconsider investing huge sums of public dollars and other funding into a facility that’s going to be located in this high-risk area along the river,” Weaver said. “I think flood hazards are considered one of Livingston’s highest risks, according to the county’s hazard mitigation plan, and an important strategy for minimizing flood damage in the future is to avoid building in high-risk zones like the channel migration zone and the floodplain along the river.”
On Tuesday, Gager proposed that the Washington School site be used for a wellness center. School board officials have already voted to close the school and are determining what to do with the property. No decision was made at their Tuesday meeting, and they told Gager they’d consider the matter.