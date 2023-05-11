Grant Gager

Livingston City Manager Grant Gager

 File photo

Livingston City Manager Grant Gager said the Civic Center is not the ideal place for the proposed 25,000-plus square foot wellness center due to concerns over flooding in the area.

“I think our experience last year was that in the 24 hours of high water, we lost thousands of tons of riprap off the banks and came very close to a much worse situation,” Gager told the Livingston Public Schools board on Tuesday. “We were unable to use the Civic Center as a point of refuge in the case of that particular emergency, so I think that reality has caused us to look at some other properties, and as we look at the Washington situation, it is very centrally located within the city.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters