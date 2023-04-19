The city of Livingston is offering eligible residents the opportunity to obtain medical checkups at home as part of the new Community Paramedic Program.
The community paramedic is a city employee who visits patients in their homes to make sure they’re doing OK and helps prevent them from needing emergency medical services, said City Manager Grant Gager. The position is funded by the Montana Health Care Foundation, he said.
“It basically is more like a house call doctor,” Gager said. “There are some people that use our ambulance service more than others, whether they have a chronic health issue, whether they have just been discharged from the hospital. There are folks who require more attention, and ambulance service is costly to provide, and we have limited resources, and so this position really goes to those high-need individuals.”
The city could add more community paramedic positions if needs warrant it, Gager said.
“It has been a few weeks since the Community Paramedic Program launched, and we're happy to hear reports of residents taking advantage of this new local healthcare resource,” reads the city’s most recent newsletter.
According to the newsletter, the Community Paramedic Program is intended for patients who:
Have a high number of ER visits
May have mental health or substance abuse issues
Diabetic patients
Experience frequent falls
Have cardiac care/chronic respiratory conditions
“Anyone can enroll,” reads the newsletter. “If you know of someone who could benefit from this service, please refer them. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3UOAbUy.
