The city of Livingston is offering eligible residents the opportunity to obtain medical checkups at home as part of the new Community Paramedic Program.

The community paramedic is a city employee who visits patients in their homes to make sure they’re doing OK and helps prevent them from needing emergency medical services, said City Manager Grant Gager. The position is funded by the Montana Health Care Foundation, he said.

