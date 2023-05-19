The city of Livingston has embarked on a rebranding effort. City commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to execute a contract with Nevada-based Abbi Agency for the development of a new logo and rebranding services.
Commission Chair Melissa Nootz said Montana-related examples of Abbi Agency’s work focused heavily on tourism.
“Our community is hoping to diversify and not just be only a tourist community,” Nootz said. “That’s at least the feedback I’ve gotten as a commissioner, so my hope is that that we’ll get something different than the other Montana logos and something more holistic for Livingston. Otherwise, I’m excited. This is going to be great.”
The company, which has experience with municipal branding, was among 19 respondents to the city’s request for proposals issued in late March.
“The expressed budget was $15,000 and responses ranged from a low of $7,100 to a high in excess of $155,000,” reads a staff report to the Commission. “Seven responses were excluded based on price and one for being submitted beyond the deadline. Three that were within budget but were excluded because they did not demonstrate any experience within the local government space or did not adequately address all the components of the RFP.”
The RFP responses were received in April and analyzed by an employee review committee composed of city staff who represented nearly all municipal departments, according to information from City Manager Grant Gager. The team members unanimously recommended the city award a contract to Abbi Agency, he said. He said the company has an office in Helena.
“From a rich railroad and ranching heritage to some of the best trout streams in the country, the City of Livingston is geographically blessed with awe-inspiring nature and a rich cultural heritage that has shaped the Livingston community,” reads the firm’s work plan submitted in its RFP response. “As a key gateway to Yellowstone National Park and a place with a rich artistic legacy unlike anywhere else in the West, the city is an iconic mountain community that is evolving to this day.”
The company’s RFP response “was by far the best one submitted” and demonstrated “significant research about Livingston, its uniqueness and character and was customized to us specifically,” according to the staff report.
“This agency demonstrated a commitment to this community and working in a true collaborative partnership by providing an in-kind cost reduction of $9,960 in the scope of services to meet our budget,” reads the staff report.
The branding effort must resonate with and reflect residents, city employees and business owners, and “will deepen the unique identity of Livingston, while ensuring it stands on its own as a vibrant community, dispelling any notion that it is a bedroom community for Bozeman,” according to the work plan.
Phase one of Abbi Agency’s branding process involves researching current trends, competitive analysis of similar destinations/mountain towns and a thorough discussion/kick-off with the city commission. Phase two involves concepting logos that reflect the values/vision provided. In the third phase the logo process goes through three to five iteration rounds and works by process of elimination and evolution to reach a solution. In phase four, the new brand will be executed with the help and development of a brand style guide — the document that will act as the master blueprint for the brand, according to the firm’s plan.
Abbi Agency concepted and developed Fall Under the Spell, a seasonal campaign “that captures the magic of Kalispell, Montana,” according to a May 3, 2021, statement from the company. In that case, the company’s client was Discover Kalispell. More on that project can be found at https://bit.ly/3n3QwUy.
“I’m excited to see what they can provide us with, I did like the proposal as well,” said Commissioner Karrie Kahle.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.