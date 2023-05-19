Sample logos

Work examples submitted to the city of Livingston by Abbi Agency.

The city of Livingston has embarked on a rebranding effort. City commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to execute a contract with Nevada-based Abbi Agency for the development of a new logo and rebranding services.

Commission Chair Melissa Nootz said Montana-related examples of Abbi Agency’s work focused heavily on tourism.

