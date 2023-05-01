The city of Livingston was cleared to receive a $47,500 Community Development Block Grant for an affordable housing project.
The city applied for the grant on behalf of Neighborworks Montana, which will use the funds to pay an architect to evaluate what the best use is of an existing building at View Vista Apartments. The building has 33 apartment units, according to Danielle Maiden, cooperative housing director for NeighborWorks Montana.
Owners of mobile homes on site formed View Vista Community Inc. and bought the apartment building in January 2020, she said. The renters in the building are not owners of View Vista Community Inc.
“The entire goal is affordable housing for the community,” Maiden said.
The Community Development Block Grant program is an initiative of the Montana Department of Commerce.
“For our towns, cities and counties to prepare for sustained economic growth, they must be able to strategically plan,” said Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of Commerce, in a news release. “CDBG awards will help create and retain good paying jobs for Montana workers by supporting a community’s ability to develop future growth plans, studies and training to advance crucial infrastructure and community development projects.”
Other communities in Montana receiving grants from the Montana Department of Commerce include:
Carter County, $30,000
City of Glendive, $36,750
McCone County, $30,000
City of Roundup, $22,500
Yellowstone County, $37,500
