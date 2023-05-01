The city of Livingston was cleared to receive a $47,500 Community Development Block Grant for an affordable housing project.

The city applied for the grant on behalf of Neighborworks Montana, which will use the funds to pay an architect to evaluate what the best use is of an existing building at View Vista Apartments. The building has 33 apartment units, according to Danielle Maiden, cooperative housing director for NeighborWorks Montana.

