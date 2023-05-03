A recreation complex of almost 50,000 square feet has been proposed for Livingston, and the city wants to put its finger on the pulse of the community on questions of layout, operations and location.
“In March, the City of Livingston approved a Memorandum Of Understanding with the 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation to collaborate on the development of recreation facilities in the City of Livingston,” reads a message from City Manager Grant Gager in the city’s May 1 newsletter. “Since then, the City has been working behind the scenes with partners throughout the community to move the project forward with regard to the layout, location and operations of the building. Over the coming weeks, the City will be holding open houses with the public to evaluate options and begin finalizing a path forward.”
But before those open houses, the city wants residents to take a survey.
“I am hopeful that you will take a few moments to provide us some feedback on a few aspects of the project,” reads Gager’s message.
In early March, 4 Ranges officials said they’d obtained philanthropic commitments of $18.7 million from donors and anticipated $4.5 million in other funding to go toward the construction of a new recreation center in Livingston, which would include a large indoor pool.
The foundation proposed to raise enough funds to build 4 Ranges Wellness Center, which it described as a multi-use recreational complex with amenities in Livingston for residents to enjoy year-round. The facility is envisioned as “a comprehensive community recreation complex” of almost 50,000 square feet, at an estimated cost of $33 million, according to https://www.4ranges.com/. Proposed amenities include a recreational pool and separate lap pool, double-width gymnasium, elevated running track, studio space, classrooms, locker rooms, offices and a large community room.