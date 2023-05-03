Rec center

An artist rendering of a proposed new rec center.

A recreation complex of almost 50,000 square feet has been proposed for Livingston, and the city wants to put its finger on the pulse of the community on questions of layout, operations and location.

“In March, the City of Livingston approved a Memorandum Of Understanding with the 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation to collaborate on the development of recreation facilities in the City of Livingston,” reads a message from City Manager Grant Gager in the city’s May 1 newsletter. “Since then, the City has been working behind the scenes with partners throughout the community to move the project forward with regard to the layout, location and operations of the building. Over the coming weeks, the City will be holding open houses with the public to evaluate options and begin finalizing a path forward.”

