Livingston city officials are enthusiastic about developing a permanent team dedicated to responding to mental health emergencies.

As it stands now, there are two people dedicated to responding to mental health emergencies in Park County, but their salaries are funded by a grant that will expire next year. The goal is to have more resources and stable funding for the mobile crisis response program.

