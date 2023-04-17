Livingston city officials are enthusiastic about developing a permanent team dedicated to responding to mental health emergencies.
As it stands now, there are two people dedicated to responding to mental health emergencies in Park County, but their salaries are funded by a grant that will expire next year. The goal is to have more resources and stable funding for the mobile crisis response program.
Mobile crisis response teams, or MCRTs, are intended to reduce the economic burden on governments and hospitals and assist police officers who respond to situations that may be better resolved by a mental health expert.
“It’s exciting,” said Livingston City Manager Grant Gager on April 14. “I think it could be transformative for the community.”
During a budget planning session in the first week of April, Gager gauged support among city commissioners for the program.
“And the message I received from Commission during the budget planning session was, they are overwhelmingly supportive of this type of program,” Gager said. “And there was some talk of funding a social worker position at the city level to support the program.”
Gager attended a meeting of the Park County Behavioral Health and Crisis Response Coalition recently.
“I asked whether there are any additional resources the coalition needs this fiscal year, and the response from everyone at the table was, no, we have the resources we need through spring 2024,” said Gager. “But at that point, when the grants expire, it will be up to the city, county and other partners to assume that funding responsibility if we want the program to continue.”
The program is still in its infancy, and now doesn’t seem to be the time to add more resources, Gager said.
On April 13, Shannan Piccolo, Park County health director, said the hope is to have more resources for the team within a year with the help of a grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, funding from potential area partners, and funding through an entity authorized to accept Medicaid payments.
She said the county is in talks with Livingston HealthCare, which is authorized to accept Medicaid payments. Livingston HealthCare is among the existing partnership that also includes law enforcement, the city, county, Community Health Partners, the Human Resource Development Center, Mental Health Advisory Council and L’esprit Behavioral Health Center.
In the meantime, data must be gathered to help the program stay eligible for state grant funds to field a permanent MCRT. This data includes how many people in crisis use the hospital’s emergency room; the number of law enforcement encounters with people in crisis; and the number of criminal cases filed that are related to people suffering from behavioral health disorders, Piccolo said. Once an MCRT is up and running, the county also would have to track those figures to determine whether the program is reducing ER visits, the length of time of law enforcement encounters and cost savings to the hospital, county and city, she said.
To help with planning efforts, the county received funding assistance from the Montana Health Care Foundation and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The funds help develop the team and pays for the two peer support specialists. These specialists have been responding to emergency mental health calls for service since January, Gager said. They aren’t able to provide 24/7 coverage like some teams elsewhere.
“Ideally, you want 24/7 coverage, but the ability for smaller and rural counties to have that capacity is unlikely,” Piccolo said.
The peer support specialists also are intended to help people with substance use disorders. The current funding assistance, which includes $74,790 from the Montana Health Care Foundation, supported the hiring of the two peer support specialists, and also supports clinical supervision, training, supplies, and travel for the positions. The grant is intended to help provide more effective outreach, engagement, and support for individuals experiencing behavioral health crises.
“This project will develop policies and procedures, training manuals, and overall infrastructure to support the onboarding of peers into the mobile crisis team,” reads the foundation’s description of the grant project.
Crisis response teams
Crisis response teams vary in composition and capabilities.
According to a 2021 Kaiser Health News article by Katheryn Houghton, the Los Angeles Police Department has deployed teams in which officers and mental health workers respond together; and a team in Eugene, Oregon, includes a crisis intervention worker with a nurse, paramedic or emergency medical technician. In Georgia, a statewide crisis center can deploy mobile units that include professionals with backgrounds in social work, counseling and nursing, according to the article.
In Missoula, the fire department and a health center partner in a mobile support team “to respond to behavioral health crisis calls in the community in a therapeutic manner,” according to the city of Missoula’s website. The team is dispatched at the request of law enforcement officers or emergency communications centers.
There’s also a mobile crisis response team in Helena that was created in November 2020, according to a Sept. 8, 2022, Independent Record article by Megan Michelotti. The St. Peter’s Health Mobile Crisis Response Team includes mental health professionals trained in crisis response who respond to emergency calls alongside peace officers to help people suffering mental health crises. The team works in 12-hour shifts with half an hour overlaps to brief the new shift member, according to the article. The goal was to someday have two members splitting their weekly shifts for nights and two members splitting their weekly shifts for days.
“The benefits of the MCRT include improving outcomes for individuals experiencing crisis, reducing law enforcement call times and reducing emergency room and detention center visits,” states a video presentation on the program published on YouTube by St. Peter’s Health.
“It’s estimated that at least 20% of police calls for service involve a mental health or substance use crisis, and for many departments, that demand is growing,” reads a July 1, 2021, article published by the American Psychological Association. “In a nationwide survey of more than 2,400 senior law enforcement officials conducted by Michael C. Biasotti, formerly of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police , and the Naval Postgraduate School, around 84% said mental health-related calls have increased during their careers, and 63% said the amount of time their department spends on mental illness calls has increased during their careers. More than half reported the increased time is due to an inability to refer people to needed treatment. Referring to appropriate mental health resources — and following up on progress — takes time and resources that already strained police, especially those from smaller departments, don’t always have.”
