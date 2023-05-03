The Livingston City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday for a resolution encouraging residents to let their yards bloom with wildflowers to feed hungry bees.
“The City of Livingston would like to encourage interested residents to increase pollinator-friendly habitat by encouraging pollinator friendly lawn care practices on their property for the month of May,” reads the resolution. “‘No Mow May’ is a voluntary committee initiative that encourages property owners to limit mowing during the month of May to provide early season foraging resources for pollinators that emerge in early spring, especially in urban landscapes.”
The city has provided imagery — along with the text “I don’t mow so the bees can grow!” — for yard signs at https://bit.ly/41Yhsc2.
Recent research suggests that bee pollinators make use of no mow spaces as key floral resources are available during early spring, according to the resolution.
“The formative period for establishment of pollinators and the many songbirds and wildlife species that depend on them occurs in the late spring and summer in Livingston as they emerge from dormancy and require flowering plants providing crucial foraging habitat,” reads the resolution.
The city will observe ‘No Mow May’ at various parks such as Mayor’s Landing and elsewhere, City Manager Grant Gager told the Commission during its Tuesday meeting.
Commission Chair Melissa Nootz also encouraged people to plant native plants.
“On of the greatest things for native pollinators are native plants, so that’s another thing if people are into protecting pollinators,” Nootz said.
Montana is ranked 4th in the United States for volume of honey production, according to an article by Ruth O’Neill, research associate at Montana State University.
“Honey bee colonies travel thousands of miles each year, pollinating important food crops and producing abundant honey,” reads the article.
For more information on topics such as how to provide housing for various bee species; beekeeping, pests and diseases of honey bees, agricultural pesticides and bees, honey bees in agriculture; alfalfa leaf-cutting bee in agriculture; blue orchard bee in agriculture; natural habitats of social bees, visit https://www.montana.edu/extension/bigskybees/.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.