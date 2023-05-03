The Livingston City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday for a resolution encouraging residents to let their yards bloom with wildflowers to feed hungry bees.

“The City of Livingston would like to encourage interested residents to increase pollinator-friendly habitat by encouraging pollinator friendly lawn care practices on their property for the month of May,” reads the resolution. “‘No Mow May’ is a voluntary committee initiative that encourages property owners to limit mowing during the month of May to provide early season foraging resources for pollinators that emerge in early spring, especially in urban landscapes.”

