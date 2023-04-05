The Mint

Livingston City commissioners unanimously approved a sign code intended to help preserve the historic character of Livingston and provide more clarity and consistency to residents and business owners.

The changes, which go into effect 30 days after Tuesday’s unanimous vote, increase penalties for erecting illegal signs. A fine not to exceed $300 had been imposed under the old version of the code. With Tuesday’s vote, the penalty will be $300 for the first violation, and $500 for each subsequent day of noncompliance with the law up to a maximum of $7,000.

