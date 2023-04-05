Livingston City commissioners unanimously approved a sign code intended to help preserve the historic character of Livingston and provide more clarity and consistency to residents and business owners.
The changes, which go into effect 30 days after Tuesday’s unanimous vote, increase penalties for erecting illegal signs. A fine not to exceed $300 had been imposed under the old version of the code. With Tuesday’s vote, the penalty will be $300 for the first violation, and $500 for each subsequent day of noncompliance with the law up to a maximum of $7,000.
During the public hearing preceding the vote, a local business owner and former elected official questioned the change in penalty.
“That is a steep fine — are you sure you want to fine people that much money for not doing their sign correctly?” asked Patricia Grabow, president of the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association and a former city commissioner. “I was on the Historic Preservation Commission, and a lot of people just don’t understand things right away. it takes them a little while.”
City Manger Grant Gager said that while he and his staff “are certainly sensitive to not being overly punitive,” the city’s process for approving signs is clear.
“We do occasionally have times when the sign that is reviewed and permitted by the city is not the one constructed,” Gager said. “So the penalty provision is for those situations.”
Commission Vice Chair Karrie Kahle said that as someone who has owned several businesses, she finds the ordinance reasonable. Business owners are responsible for obtaining various licenses and permits, she noted.
“So, this is the cost of doing business, so I have no problem with this,” Kahle said.
The ordinance also is intended to streamline the sign review process by allowing city staff to administratively review sign plans for projects outside the Downtown Historic District. Enforcement of the sign code will shift from the city’s building official to the zoning coordinator. The revision also is intended to allow “new signage in downtown Livingston to be consistent with the projecting and neon historic sign styles that are a trademark of the City’s downtown,” according to a staff report presented to the commission.
The proposed Livingston ordinance prohibits animated signs that display more than time and temperatures, and defines “animated sign” as “a sign with action or motion, flashing or intermittent lights and/or color changes requiring electrical energy, electronic or manufactured sources of activation, but not including wind-activated elements such as flags and banners.”
