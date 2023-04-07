Foothills flooding is possible due to rapid snowmelt, according to a statement from the National Weather Service on Friday for the Livingston area.
Water may accumulate near home foundations, increasing the chance of basement flooding, according to the statement.
“Plugged culverts, ditches, and storm drains may result in water flowing over and possibly eroding roadways in spots,” reads the statement. “Water flowing into creeks and streams will increase the potential for ice jam development with additional flooding hazards. Smaller foothills streams will see the greatest rises, and stream conditions will see rapid changes which could present difficulties for those recreating in the foothills. Unpaved roads may suddenly thaw and become muddy and impassable.”
Flooding is not imminent, but people should move equipment and livestock out of low lying areas and away from waterways, the NWS advised.
“Move any heavy accumulations of snow away from structures and take steps to prevent water from making it into basements,” reads the statement. “Do not drive over flooded roadways, as the roadbed may be washed out. Be especially careful driving at night when water covered roadways are less visible.”
The city of Livingston and Park County also urged caution.
“Now is the time to prepare for any potential flooding,” reads a Thursday statement from the city. “Clear ice and debris away from culverts and other flow paths to allow runoff to flow away from buildings and other vulnerable infrastructure. City and County Officials will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates as available. See the notice below regarding the availability of sandbags.”
While small streams have a potential for flooding, the greater risk is overland flooding that can occur anywhere downslope from the snowpack, according to the county’s statement issued Thursday.
The county reported that Kenyon Noble in Livingston had 200 filled sandbags, and Ace Hardware had 200 filled sandbags.
“If you call Ace Hardware to place an order before noon Saturday, they can arrive in-store Tuesday,” reads the county’s statement. “Some online retailers have rush deliveries that advertise 24-48 hour delivery.”
Much warmer temperatures from Friday through Tuesday will increase snowmelt over area foothills, according to NWS.
Between 5,000 feet and 7,000 feet, snowpack is currently 150 to 200 percent above normal, with 8 to 15 inches of water contained within this snow.
