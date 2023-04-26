Linde

Jordon Earl Linde

Felony charges are pending against two people associated with a man serving a prison sentence for multiple assaults and burglaries in Park County.

One of the defendants, Jordan Mantzey, is accused of conspiring to commit a burglary with Jordon Earl Linde, who was convicted in Park County of assault on a peace officer, possession of dangerous drugs, theft, two burglaries, escape from custody, robbery and assault with a weapon. Linde was sentenced to 59 years in prison with 44 years suspended.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters