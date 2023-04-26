Felony charges are pending against two people associated with a man serving a prison sentence for multiple assaults and burglaries in Park County.
One of the defendants, Jordan Mantzey, is accused of conspiring to commit a burglary with Jordon Earl Linde, who was convicted in Park County of assault on a peace officer, possession of dangerous drugs, theft, two burglaries, escape from custody, robbery and assault with a weapon. Linde was sentenced to 59 years in prison with 44 years suspended.
Mantzey faces charges of criminal trespass to property, a misdemeanor, and felonies including burglary and theft of property valued more than $1,500.
The other defendant, Summer Overgaauw, is accused of harboring Linde after he escaped from custody in summer 2021. She faces a charge of obstructing justice, which is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $500 fine.
About 11 a.m. on July 25, 2021, Linde assaulted a Park County detention officer and stole a county van. At that point, he was last seen traveling in the van at high speed north on U.S. 89 toward Clyde Park. Investigators went looking for him at Overgaauw’s home in Clyde Park. At 1:43 p.m. on July 26, 2021, Park County detectives knocked on her door but no one answered, according to an investigator’s affidavit.
Officers had found the stolen detention center van not far from Overgaauw’s home and a minivan was stolen from a driveway close to her residence.
Linde was apprehended at Overgaauw’s home on July 27, 2021, about two days after his escape, according to the affidavit.
“Present in the house during the apprehension were Defendant (Overgaauw) and Jordan Mantzey,” reads the affidavit. “Defendant denied that she had assisted Linde in any way to evade law enforcement. Both Defendant and Mantzey stated that they had woken up to find Linde in the house about the time law enforcement showed up and were afraid to cross Linde.”
Overgaauw allegedly told officers she hadn’t been at her house for two days but had arrived there late the night before, and she had slept in her bed while Mantzey slept on the couch.
“Defendant said she woke up at about 8 a.m. to find Linde in her bathroom,” reads the affidavit. “She later said that she woke up to find him in her closet. Later still Defendant said she opened her eyes to find Linde standing over her pleading for her not to tell on him. Defendant also stated that (Linde) hadn’t been to her house for two weeks, and when he was there, she made him sleep in a camper parked in the yard. She stated Linde only came into the house to shower and eat, not to sleep. Defendant denied assisting or aiding Linde in any way while he was a fugitive.”
On Feb. 9, 2022, while executing a search warrant on Overgaauw’s home, investigators found a pair of black and white jail pants, “which Linde had been wearing when he escaped,” in her bedroom closet, according to the affidavit. The jail pants were allegedly in a backpack in a dry bag with the name “Linde” written on it.
Overgaauw was arrested, charged, and has a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. June 28 before Park County District Judge Brenda Gilbert.
The arrest of Mantzey happened after Officers of the Park County Sheriff’s Office began investigating some burglaries in 2021.
A deputy was dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of U.S. 89 at 7:14 p.m. on July 25, 2021, for a report of a burglary. A man who lived there reported the back window to his vacation home was broken, the back door had been unlocked and the interior ransacked. An electric fence around the property also had been cut. Investigators tied the burglary to Linde, who had been arrested the day before and was found to be in possession of deer mounts, one of which bore the inscribed name of the homeowner.
The homeowner reported that he’d hired Linde to stain a cabin in March 2021.
“However, after hearing from people in town that Linde was ‘shady,’ [the homeowner] elected to stain it himself,” reads the affidavit.
Property missing from the home included four or five deer mounts, flat screen TV, fly rods, an antelope mount, a buffalo skull, paintings, a chandelier, ammo, hunting scopes, hunting clothes, snowboarding gear, a pair of Texas longhorns and more. The estimated value of stolen property was at least $10,000.
At least some of the stolen property was found in a truck registered to Linde and Overgaauw, according to the affidavit. Officers seized the property as evidence along with a pawn slip dated July 23, 2021, that had Linde’s name written on it.
Investigators obtained evidence that Mantzey had pawned three stolen items for $160 at a shop in Livingston: a laser range finder, a pair of binoculars and a rifle scope, according to the affidavit. Mantzey was at that time “a known associate of Linde,” the affidavit states.
Overgaauw offered to show an investigator a TV Linde had given her as a gift. The TV and the sound bar upon which it sat were stolen in the burglary. The investigator showed her a list of other items stolen and she retrieved a lazy Susan and said there was possibly more stolen property in Linde’s black Cadillac Escalade parked in her driveway. The investigator looked throught the vehicle windows and saw fireworks, hunting clothes, ammunitions and various sporting goods, and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. Overgaauw spoke of a travel trailer on her property that Linde had stored property in, and they went to the trailer, opened the door and saw a pair of Texas longhorns, snowboards and other property stolen in the burglary. A wrecker towed away both vehicles as evidence. Searches of the vehicles yielded other stolen property.
Linde was sentenced to prison in May 2022. Mantzey has a status hearing before Gilbert at 9 a.m. on May 30.
