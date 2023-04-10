Park County awarded a $1,434,713 contract to Ohio-based Contech Engineered Solutions to rebuild the Carbella Bridge, which was destroyed in last summer’s flooding of the Yellowstone River.
The company was the only bidder on the project, according to a staff report to the Park County Commission. Construction of abutments is expected to begin in the fall. The bridge is anticipated to be built off site and installed over the river in the spring 2024, according to the report.
The bid was opened March 31 and the contract was awarded at the April 4 County Commission meeting. The bid was 5.88% higher than the engineer’s estimate of $1,355,000, according to the bid tabulation document presented to the Commission.
There will be no piers in the river and the bridge will be 24-feet wide, according to information provided last month from Park County Public Works’ Director Matt Whitman.
Although the effort is a project of Park County, local taxpayers will be reimbursed for the cost of replacing the bridge — 75% from FEMA and 25% from the state, according to Whitman.
The engineering firm on the project is Stahly Engineering & Associates, which has offices in Bozeman, Billings and Helena.
