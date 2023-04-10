Park County awarded a $1,434,713 contract to Ohio-based Contech Engineered Solutions to rebuild the Carbella Bridge, which was destroyed in last summer’s flooding of the Yellowstone River.

The company was the only bidder on the project, according to a staff report to the Park County Commission. Construction of abutments is expected to begin in the fall. The bridge is anticipated to be built off site and installed over the river in the spring 2024, according to the report.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Quick facts about Carbella Bridge

First completed in 1918.

Timber deck and guardrails replaced in 2008.

Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.

Was a single-span bridge and 176 feet long and 16 feet wide with a roadway width of 15 feet.

Rested on concrete abutments.

Last bridge in Montana built using ‘Pratt’ trusses.

Was near milepost 0 on Tom Miner Creek Road, about 15 miles northwest of Gardiner.

Destroyed in June 2022.