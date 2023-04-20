CALENDAR Apr 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, APRIL 21• Open Walking Hours, Civic Center, 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m• Tai Chi, Civic Center, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.• Pickleball, Civic Center, 2-4 p.m.• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.SATURDAY, April 22• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 10:30 a.m.• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Gardiner Baptist Church, 802 Scott St., 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +3 Local The Perk on Park open, Dreamboat Market Cafe coming in May 41 min ago Local PV Fire and EMS offer community health screening 56 min ago +5 Revenue School board candidates present their platforms 56 min ago +4 National US inventory: old forests cover area larger than California 1 hr ago +3 Local Gourmet Cellar changes hands from within 1 hr ago Commentary TIME OUT WITH LOIS: Revisiting my most famous travel story ever 2 hrs ago Trending now Park High FCCLA club president wins state award Man accused of seven felonies has June jury trial SGMS posts third quarter honor roll City launches community paramedic services Some districts saying no to four-day school week