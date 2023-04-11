WEDNESDAY, April12• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Friends of the Library meeting, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 4 p.m.
• Communication Skills Group, Peer Solutions Drop-In Center, 104 W. Clark St., 4-5 p.m. Call 222-3332.
• Al Anon, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 5 p.m.
• AA meeting, Happy Hour Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 5 p.m.
• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Big Book Studies, Vince Grant Hall, 5:30 p.m.
• Gardiner School Board meeting, Gardiner School Library, 6 p.m. (7 p.m., April through Oct. and 6 p.m., Nov. to March)
• Golden Word Toastmasters, Gardiner Ranger Station, U.S. Highway 89 South, 6:30 p.m.
• Gardiner AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, 7 p.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Mount Republic Chapel of Peace, Cooke City, 7 p.m.
• AA 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 St. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, April 13• AA meeting, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 a.m
• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.
• Park County Cancer Alliance Group Connections with Rie Hargraves, second floor of Shane Center, 1-2 p.m.
• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• South West Montana Fly Fishers Club, Paradise Room at Yellowstone Pioneer Lodge, 6 p.m.
• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
